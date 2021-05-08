'That's the team that we've been': Hellstrom's walk-off lifts Husker baseball team over Indiana

The hit capped a back-and-forth afternoon that saw Nebraska jump out to a 4-1 lead before the game was paused because of rain after four innings, only to see Indiana rally with four runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead.

Indiana's rally came against NU reliever Koty Frank, who walked three batters in the frame after walking just five batters in seven previous appearances this season.

Nebraska went back ahead 6-5 with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, and Indiana tied it in the eighth when Spencer Schwellenbach walked in a run.

Schwellenbach then worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to set up Hellstrom's heroics.

Schwellenbach stepped to the plate and worked a one-out walk in the ninth, and Cam Chick followed with an infield single that put runners on the corners. After taking an offensive timeout, Bolt called on Hellstrom, who got his first hit of the season last week.

"Gunner's probably one of the better guys we have at handling the bat," Bolt said. "Gunner was going to give us a really good shot of putting the ball in play. So to his credit, he's stayed ready all year long."

After being swept at home by Rutgers last weekend, Nebraska didn't take long to get to work against Indiana.