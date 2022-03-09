'That can't happen': Three errors cost Nebraska baseball team in 6-4 loss at K-State

One really bad inning cost the Nebraska baseball team in a 6-4 loss against Kansas State on Wednesday in Manhattan, Kansas.

Nebraska’s defense let the Huskers down with three errors in the game. Just two of the Wildcats’ six runs were earned.

Nebraska (4-8) has played 12 straight games on the road to start the season.

Kansas State (4-7) retired six straight Husker batters to start the game, but Nebraska still took the first lead. In the third inning, Luke Jessen hit an RBI double to the gap in center to score Luke Sartori and put Nebraska up 1-0.

K-State took a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning with a disastrous inning for the Huskers that started with a lead-off homer by Nick Goodwin. K-State scored five runs in the inning, when Nebraska gave up four hits, made two errors and had a wild pitch. K-State went through its entire order in the inning.

As expected, there were some tough conditions with a wind chill of 28 degrees when the game started at 4 p.m.

Nebraska coach Will Bolt said the team wasn’t tough enough mentally, especially during that rough fifth inning.

“(K-State) hit the double, and home run to lead off the inning, but after that it’s bunt, bunt,” Bolt said to the Huskers Radio Network. “We don’t get an out, we leave three balls on the ground defensively. That’s stuff that can’t happen. That should be two runs at a maximum there. If you can minimize the damage there, you win the game if you do that.”

Another error in the fifth inning gave the Wildcats another run and a 6-1 lead.

Nebraska cut into the K-State lead with two runs in the seventh inning with RBI hits from Core Jackson and Jack Steil.

Jackson, the freshman infielder from Canada, excelled during his two at-bats with a double and a triple.

Late in the game, Nebraska got outs in 10 straight at-bats, but the damage had been done.

K-State led in hits 8-6. The Huskers left four runners on base.

“We’re still searching for nine guys that are going to give us competitive at-bats up and down the lineup, and right now we’re just not stringing together enough consistently to give ourselves any chance to have any big innings,” Bolt said.

In his first career start, Nebraska pitcher Emmett Olson allowed seven hits in three innings with four strikeouts.

CJ Hood, a Husker freshman from Hickman, pitched the final inning and retired the side. He had two strikeouts.

This was Nebraska’s first midweek game in nearly two years. Nebraska's last midweek game was March 11, 2020, when it defeated Northern Colorado 8-1 at Haymarket Park. Later that night, the COVID-19 pandemic started to take hold in the United States, shutting down the rest of Nebraska's season.

Nebraska’s next game is Sunday at Omaha.

Briefly

Nebraska right-hander Shay Schanaman is the Big Ten's pitcher of the week after his performance last weekend against Northwestern State.

Schanaman threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout Saturday, the first nine-inning complete-game shutout by a Nebraska pitcher since Jake Meyers against Western Carolina in 2017. Schanaman struck out eight and walked one while allowing just two Northwestern State runners past first base.

— Brent C. Wagner

