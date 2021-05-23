Texas A&M parting ways with baseball coach and ex-Husker assistant Childress

After 16 seasons, Texas A&M and Rob Childress are parting ways.

Athletic director Ross Bjork announced Sunday that the Aggies will not renew the contract of their baseball coach.

"In our analysis, we believe the program needs a new voice and a new identity, and our search for the next head coach will begin immediately," Bjork said in a statement. "We, as Aggies, have high expectations for Texas A&M baseball, and we believe this is the best college baseball program in the country, and we will attract a great head coach."

Childress, who was 622-336-3 at the school, led Texas A&M to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a school-record 13 straight from 2007-19. His 2011 and 2017 teams reached the College World Series.

This year's Aggie squad will fail to make the NCAA Tournament after finishing 29-27, including 9-21 in the Southeastern Conference.

Childress was an assistant coach under Dave Van Horn at Nebraska and later Mike Anderson before he was hired at A&M by former Husker athletic director Bill Byrne.

One of Childress' assistant coaches at Texas A&M was current Husker coach Will Bolt.

