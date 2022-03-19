Texas A&M-CC pitcher shuts down Huskers as Islanders even series

There was no walk-off hit to win a ballgame this time for the Nebraska baseball team.

Heck, by the seventh inning Saturday afternoon against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Huskers were just looking for a hit.

Hayden Thomas took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Texas A&M-CC gave its junior right-hander enough run support in a 4-1 win against NU on a sun-drenched Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska finished with just one hit in a loss that snapped their four-game winning streak.

A day after the Huskers rallied for a wild 13-12 win in a game that went four-plus hours and saw a combined 400-plus pitches, Thomas gave the series a much different look.

The Huskers, however, had their chances.

Garrett Anglim broke up Thomas' no-hit bid with a single to right field to open the seventh inning and Cam Chick drew a five-pitch walk two batters later.

But Gabe Swansen lined out to right field and Anglim was out trying to retrieve back to second base on the play.

Thomas, who had reached 95 pitches by this point, was out of trouble.

It was the third time Saturday that NU had two runners on with one out, but had nothing to show for it.

Nebraska's best chance to crack Thomas came in the eighth inning when it loaded the bases with no outs. After Brice Matthews popped out, Thomas hit Anglim with a pitch, which plated NU's first run.

That also chased Thomas out of the game after 112 pitches. But freshman reliever Zach Garcia struck out Colby Gomes, and Nebraska's best hope to tie the game — and even break it open — came to a halt.

NU and the Islanders will wrap up the series at noon Sunday at Haymarket Park.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.