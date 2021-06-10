'Tangible' future for Husker baseball comes into focus as memorable 2021 comes to close

It's no secret that Nebraska's 2021 run lines up pretty well with what happened in Bolt's playing days at NU when, during his junior season, the Huskers went on the road, won a regional, and then pushed a loaded opponent to the limit in super regionals.

Bolt was the MVP of Nebraska's sweep through the Minneapolis Regional in 2000. Then the Huskers, coached by Van Horn, went to California to take on an excellent Stanford team, upsetting the Cardinal in the super regional opener before losing a close winner-take-all game between the teams two days later.

That loss set the stage for back-to-back College World Series appearances for the Huskers.

"It shows you that we’re here. We’re not going anywhere. And I know Coach Bolt, and the rest of the staff, and the guys coming back, and everybody’s going to be there," NU pitcher Cade Povich said after Monday's loss. "This feeling won’t be forgotten. And I think the only way for this team is up. We’re here, and we’re going to be here for a while"

Povich, a junior, will likely have a decision to make on whether to return to NU depending on when or if the left-hander is picked in next month's Major League Baseball Draft. The Huskers almost certainly will lose junior All-American Spencer Schwellenbach, who has gotten some buzz as a potential first-round selection.