Sweet start: Povich, backed by offensive explosion, in 'complete command' as Huskers reclaim first place

Well short of the full allotment of 32 players teams can travel to road games this season — one count in the press box had the Wildcats with 25 total people in their dugout including coaches and staffers — Northwestern gave a freshman with a .143 batting average his first career start at designated hitter, and a senior hitting .077 manned center field.

On the mound, the Wildcats had Mike Doherty, who came in with a 2.86 ERA, and not much else.

Doherty and reliever Parker Hanks were forced to wear the damage inflicted by a Nebraska offense that came in ranked second in the Big Ten in scoring as the Huskers scored three runs in the fifth, three more in the sixth, and five in the seventh.

Doherty allowed season highs in hits (10) and runs (seven) after he began to tire midway through the game.

Not that Nebraska was apologizing for any of it.

"They've got some guys that are out, there's no doubt about it," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. "But they're here, and they had their Friday night guy on the mound. So we've got to show up tomorrow ready to compete."