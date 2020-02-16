Strong start fizzles as Husker baseball drops series at Baylor

Sunday was a microcosm of the weekend for the Nebraska baseball team as a strong start fizzled in a 7-2 loss to Baylor in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (2-1) scored five runs with two outs Sunday, with four runs unearned. That came after Nebraska scored 19 runs in the series opener, and one day after Baylor rallied to walk off the Huskers in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Nebraska scored first for the third straight game, getting a two-out RBI single from Drew Gillin in the top of the second inning and a RBI groundout from Luke Roskam in the third.

That was plenty of support early on for Nebraska starter Cade Povich.

The Bellevue West graduate, making his Nebraska debut, struck out five of the first six batters he faced and appeared ready to skirt around some trouble in the third.

But Gillin mishandled a ground ball at third base for what would have been the third out of the inning, and one batter later, Aaron Palensky misjudged a fly ball that led to two more Baylor runs.

Baylor's fourth run was also scored with two outs, on a wild pitch.

Povich worked into the fifth inning, striking out seven and walking none while allowing four runs, none of which were earned.