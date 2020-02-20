Steven M. Sipple: Gomes embraces pressure on mound even after crushing end to last season

Colby Gomes went off to college and learned something about himself that he really likes.
"I love pressure," the Nebraska sophomore right-handed pitcher said this week. "When I pitch under pressure, that's when I'm at my best."
He wasn't necessarily aware of that trait when the 2019 season started.
"I figured it out last season because in high school there's really no pressure," the former Millard West star says. "You just go and play. But then you come here, and every game means something. You had to grow because of that. Now it's kind of what makes me tick."
So, give the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Gomes the ball with a game on the line and he'll embrace the moment, he says. He's perfectly willing to take full responsibility for an outcome. He wants to be in position to earn teammates' trust.
Of course, it doesn't always work out well. Such is the nature of sport. It can bring grown men to their knees, as Gomes knows all too well.
I've covered all sorts of sports for 30-plus years. During the past few years, the psychological aspects of being an athlete have become increasingly intriguing to me. For instance, I wondered how Gomes was affected by Nebraska's dramatic NCAA Tournament loss last June in the Oklahoma City Regional. He was perfectly willing this week to revisit that painful night, when he surrendered Trevor Boone's three-run home run that gave Oklahoma State a 6-5 triumph.
It was a monster blast in the ninth inning, and a crushing loss for a Nebraska program that seemed on the verge of a breakthrough win.
Gomes has moved on. He's convincing in that regard. But that doesn't mean it was easy to do it.
"It took awhile to get past that (game)," he says. "It sucked. It really did. I take full responsibility for it. My team put me in position to win and do my job, and I kind of blew it. It was a rough couple days, couple of weeks."
At the risk of sounding preachy, I hope people pause and consider a losing athlete's personal pain before they take to their keyboard to rip apart that athlete on Twitter or wherever. Think about it. It took Gomes a couple of weeks to recover.
You have free articles remaining.
He strikes me as a mentally tough athlete. We're talking about a freshman All-American, someone who sparkled for the vast majority of his true freshman season. Before Boone's bomb, Nebraska was 29-0 on the season when leading after eight innings. Gomes had 13 saves entering the night and hadn’t allowed a home run all season. He had allowed only four hits in the month leading to the regional.
Then came the disastrous night. How an athlete deals with such a dramatic setback mentally is sometimes as important as any physical training. Sometimes it's more important.
"My mentality now is you can't do anything about it," says Gomes, who this season has moved into the role of weekend starter. "You have to do everything you can to not let that sort of thing happen again. That's kind of where my head's at now."
That seems like an excellent response. He also did something in the immediate aftermath that most any psychologist would recommend.
"I talked to coaches, teammates, friends, parents -- really anybody who would listen," Gomes says. "I was just telling them how I felt, and how it sucked. We were that close (to victory). We were one out away. That's the hardest pill to swallow. I'm supposed to come in there and get three outs in that situation and then celebrate with my teammates.
"That was my job all last year, and I failed that for the first time all season -- and of course it came at the worst time."
Even so, first-year Nebraska head coach Will Bolt obviously has ample confidence in the hard-throwing Gomes, who actually started his first two outings last season before coming out of the bullpen for his final 17 appearances. As a closer, Gomes didn't allow an earned run in 10 consecutive appearances from March 1 to April 21, earning eight saves during that stretch.
He obviously is a formidable talent. But excelling at the highest levels of sport generally requires much more than just raw talent. Sometimes it requires a strong response to adversity. In that regard, my friend Dr. Larry Widman, a performance psychiatrist who works with both high-level athletes and high-level performers in general, cites an excellent quote from Pat Riley, who led five NBA championship teams.
"In attacking adversity," Riley says, "only a positive attitude, alertness and regrouping to basics can launch a comeback."
My read is Gomes continues to attack with a positive attitude, his rocky outing last weekend in an 8-7 loss to Baylor notwithstanding. Bottom line, he still wants to be in pressure situations. Bring it on, he says.
He's assessed the situation in the regional, saying he simply threw to a wrong spot. An athlete being able to assess a setback in a reasonable manner is critical, Widman says.
So, yeah, Gomes went off to college and learned plenty about himself. He appears to have learned he can handle a crushing dose of adversity.
There can be lasting benefit to that sort of pain. It's part of what makes sport beautiful.