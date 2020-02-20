Steven M. Sipple: Gomes embraces pressure on mound even after crushing end to last season

Then came the disastrous night. How an athlete deals with such a dramatic setback mentally is sometimes as important as any physical training. Sometimes it's more important.

"My mentality now is you can't do anything about it," says Gomes, who this season has moved into the role of weekend starter. "You have to do everything you can to not let that sort of thing happen again. That's kind of where my head's at now."

That seems like an excellent response. He also did something in the immediate aftermath that most any psychologist would recommend.

"I talked to coaches, teammates, friends, parents -- really anybody who would listen," Gomes says. "I was just telling them how I felt, and how it sucked. We were that close (to victory). We were one out away. That's the hardest pill to swallow. I'm supposed to come in there and get three outs in that situation and then celebrate with my teammates.

"That was my job all last year, and I failed that for the first time all season -- and of course it came at the worst time."