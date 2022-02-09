Steven M. Sipple: Alberts' overarching message to his coaches fits Bolt like a batting glove

Will Bolt hears the messages from his new boss and likes them.

In fact, those messages fit Bolt like a batting glove.

Why am I not surprised?

You perhaps know where I'm going with this. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts recently told the Journal Star, "I think an underlying, consistent communication about competitive excellence hasn't been enough of our narrative as a department."

Winning has to be a priority in everything, he says.

"We're in the competition business," he says.

Bolt, the third-year Nebraska baseball coach, nods in agreement. Of course he does. That's Bolt. And, yes, business is good in his program. The Huskers last season ran away with the Big Ten championship and took No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed Arkansas to the brink in the Fayetteville regional. NU now finds itself ranked between No. 20 and 31 in preseason Top 25s, the first time since 2007 that the Huskers have been in preseason rankings.

Because Bolt has a prove-fit mentality, he doesn't get caught up in preseason ratings. I'm guessing his players pick up on that mentality, just as Bolt has picked up on Alberts' overarching messages to his coaches during his first seven months on the job.

"He talks about winning," says Bolt, whose squad finished 34-14 last season. "That's all you can ask for as a coach."

"I think that mentality can get lost sometimes in departments," Bolt adds. "We're trying to graduate our athletes and give them a great experience. But if you look at the history of all great athletic departments, the kids who have the best experiences are the ones who are doing the most winning. By virtue of having winning qualities, they're good students because they do the things that winners do.

"I just appreciate that (Alberts) sets that type of standard for our entire athletic department and says the competitive excellence piece is very important."

It seems worthwhile to continue to get a sense of Alberts' leadership style. After all, he's the new sheriff in town and the department will take on a different feel depending on who's leading it. Along those lines, it’s safe to say some athletic directors — cough, Shawn Eichorst, cough, cough — put more of their energy than others into maximizing achievement in the area of life skills and the “total student-athlete experience,” as Eichorst called it.

Bottom line, an athletic department can excel in life skills and the classroom and still be a bad you-know-what on the playing fields and courts. Check out Stanford's athletic teams sometime.

“Scoreboard, baby,” as Bill Moos, who succeeded Eichorst, liked to say.

Moos emphasized the bottom line — W’s and L’s — more than Eichorst. That's my read. And that part of the overall equation -- competitive excellence -- seemingly has been turned up another notch under Alberts.

Again, that suits Bolt just fine. Come to think of it, this Nebraska job just seems like a perfect fit for Bolt overall. I say this a lot: He reminds me of Dave Van Horn, who from 1998 to 2002 took the Huskers to four NCAA Tournaments and two College World Series. That's not to say Bolt is a lock to take NU to new heights. But I wouldn't put anything past him. He's crafty like Van Horn. He's relentless like Van Horn. He has the "it" factor. He commands respect. Plus, he loves what he's doing. In fact, he says, he never really considered doing anything else.

A fit for Nebraska? Well, Bolt loves it here. He played here for Van Horn. Bolt even loves football. Asked if there are any coaches in particular whom he studies, he mentions Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. Yes, two football coaches. Perfect.

"Nick Saban, he's an obvious one just because he's won a ton," Bolt says. "You just start to dive into it and see he recruits at a high level, so he understands that he might be the smartest guy in the room but he has to have the players to make him look smart. Then, the standards he holds his players to, I think he and Bill Belichick fall from that same tree. I've enjoyed watching their careers."

Bolt hopes his teams possess the sort of mental toughness he sees in Saban and Belichick's teams.

Perhaps you've heard of the "Patriot Way."

"Just do your job," Bolt says. "It's showing up. It's not caring what anybody says or thinks about you. You just go do your thing."

Bolt says he's a reader. He likes to look for ways to improve. Know this: He doesn't think he has all the answers. None of the great ones think they have all the answers.

