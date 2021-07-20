Spencer Schwellenbach inks $1 million deal to start pro career with Atlanta Braves organization

With the flick of a pen, Spencer Schwellenbach starts a new journey.

Schwellenbach, the Nebraska baseball standout, signed a professional contract with the Atlanta Braves worth $1 million, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis.

The compensation is slightly less than the $1,185,500 that was slotted for the No. 59 overall pick, where Schwellenbach was selected in the draft last Monday.

Schwellenbach's draft stock exploded with a memorable 2021 season with the Huskers. As a starting shortstop, he hit .284 with six homers and 40 RBIs. As the team's closer, he converted 10 saves with a 0.57 ERA. He made it look pretty, too, recording 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.

Schwellenbach's list of postseason accolades includes Big Ten player of the year, John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year and several all-American accolades.

Many draft experts expect Schwellenbach to start his pro career as a pitcher, although the Braves have not made clear their plans for the Saginaw, Michigan, native.