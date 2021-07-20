Spencer Schwellenbach inks $1 million deal to start pro career with Atlanta Braves organization

With the flick of a pen, Spencer Schwellenbach starts a new journey.
Schwellenbach, the Nebraska baseball standout, signed a professional contract with the Atlanta Braves worth $1 million, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis.
The compensation is slightly less than the $1,185,500 that was slotted for the No. 59 overall pick, where Schwellenbach was selected in the draft last Monday.
Schwellenbach's draft stock exploded with a memorable 2021 season with the Huskers. As a starting shortstop, he hit .284 with six homers and 40 RBIs. As the team's closer, he converted 10 saves with a 0.57 ERA. He made it look pretty, too, recording 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.
2nd-rder Spencer Schwellenbach signs w/@Braves for $1 mil (pick 59 value = $1,185,500). Nebraska RHP, mid-90s fastball, low-80s slider, mid-80s changeup w/power sink. Also SS w/high exit velos, had some 1st-rd buzz as pos player. John Olerud Award, Big Ten player of yr. @MLBDraft— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 19, 2021
Schwellenbach's list of postseason accolades includes Big Ten player of the year, John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year and several all-American accolades.
Many draft experts expect Schwellenbach to start his pro career as a pitcher, although the Braves have not made clear their plans for the Saginaw, Michigan, native.
Schwellenbach will likely report to a Braves' minor league affiliate this summer.
The other Huskers selected in the draft, Cade Povich (No. 98 overall, Minnesota Twins) and Cam Wynne (No. 595, Philadelphia Phillies), have not yet publicly signed contracts.
Wynne told the Journal Star last week he plans to sign with the Phillies.
