Southwest graduate announces he's joining the Husker baseball team
Spartan Invitational, 4.19

Lincoln Southwest's Luke Sartori celebrates his RBI triple, which scored teammate Cameron Frederick, against Omaha Burke during a 2019 contest at Den Hartog Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Luke Sartori is coming back to Lincoln.

After spending one season at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, the Lincoln Southwest graduate announced his commitment to the Nebraska baseball program Saturday.

Sartori is a 6-foot, 190-pound outfielder.

His freshman season at Hutchinson got off to a hot start before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In 19 games, Sartori hit .455 with four homers, 18 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He also stole four bases.

Sartori received second-team Super-State offers during his senior year at Southwest.

His announcement comes two days after Husker junior outfielder Aaron Palensky announced his intentions to sign with the New York Yankees. Sartori is the third player to announce they're joining the Huskers for the 2020-21 school year. Pitchers Chance Hroch (New Mexico State) and Cam Wynne (Texas A&M). Wynne is a Lincoln High graduate.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

