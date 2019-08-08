{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M baseball practice, 6/16

Texas A&M player Logan Foster — a Lincoln Southwest graduate — warms up with some long tossing during practice for the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in 2017.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Logan Foster is coming home.

The Lincoln Southwest graduate is transferring to the Nebraska baseball team from Texas A&M. D1Baseball first reported the move, and Foster's Twitter bio had was updated Thursday afternoon with the words "Nebraska Baseball #3."

Foster spent three seasons at Texas A&M, hitting .285 with 19 home runs and 101 RBIs in 168 games. Foster started 157 games for the Aggies, and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2017 as A&M made the College World Series.

Foster follows new Husker coach Will Bolt from College Station to Lincoln after Bolt was hired to replace Darin Erstad in June. Bolt recruited Foster to play for the Aggies out of high school.

According to D1Baseball, Foster will have to sit out next season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.

