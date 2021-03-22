Source: Husker baseball, softball prepared to host fans... if Big Ten gives the green light

The Nebraska baseball and softball teams are prepared to host fans at Haymarket Park and Bowlin Stadium as soon as this weekend should the Big Ten give the OK, a source told the Journal Star Monday.

The news comes after Purdue announced Monday morning it would allow 50% capacity at home games for baseball and softball beginning Friday.

Husker baseball and softball are both scheduled to play their home openers Friday. The NU baseball team is set to host Minnesota at 2 p.m. at Haymarket Park, while the softball program will face Penn State at 5:30 p.m. at Bowlin Stadium.

Both series are scheduled to be four games, running Friday through Sunday.

A source within the baseball program told the Journal Star the team has yet to hear if fans will be allowed.

However, the wheels are at least in motion for Nebraska to have the capability, should it get the go-ahead from the Big Ten.

Haymarket Park, with its combination of chair back seats and berms, can hold approximately 8,400 fans while Bowlin Stadium can hold up to 2,500 fans.