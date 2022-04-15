Sloppy fifth inning leads to one-run loss for Husker baseball in first game of doubleheader

For the second straight game, a Nebraska pitcher gave his team a golden chance to win.
This time though, the Husker defense gave it away.
BYU scored three unearned runs on just one hit in the fifth inning to rally from a 2-0 hole and defeat NU 3-2 Friday afternoon in a seven-inning game to kick off a doubleheader at Haymarket Park.
Less than 24 hours after Koty Frank took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of an eventual 1-0 Nebraska win, Shay Schanaman had allowed just one hit through four innings before things fell apart for NU in the fifth.
With one out, a potential double-play ball to shortstop turned into a two-base throwing error that, instead of perhaps getting NU out of the inning, put BYU runners on first and second with one out.
What followed was a walk, a single from .177 hitter Dawsen Hall, and another error as Nebraska threw the ball back into the infield after Hall's hit. Just like that, NU's 2-0 lead was gone.
The Huskers committed three errors in the game.
Nebraska hardly threatened offensively the rest of the way. The Huskers (13-19) got both their runs in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Max Anderson and a wild pitch that scored Griffin Everitt after Everitt was hit by a pitch and moved to third on back-to-back bunts.
NU matched BYU with two total hits. Over their last three games, the Huskers have managed two, three and two hits.
The Huskers had a shot in the bottom of the seventh after Luke Sartori was hit by a pitch, stole second and went to third on a throwing error, but a strikeout and a flyout ended the game as NU went 0-for-10 with runners on base and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
Schanaman took the tough loss, pitching all seven innings while striking out five and allowing just the two walks in the fifth to go with a pair of singles. One of the hits didn't leave the infield.
