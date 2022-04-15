 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Sloppy fifth inning leads to one-run loss for Husker baseball in first game of doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0

For the second straight game, a Nebraska pitcher gave his team a golden chance to win.

This time though, the Husker defense gave it away.

BYU scored three unearned runs on just one hit in the fifth inning to rally from a 2-0 hole and defeat NU 3-2 Friday afternoon in a seven-inning game to kick off a doubleheader at Haymarket Park.

Less than 24 hours after Koty Frank took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of an eventual 1-0 Nebraska win, Shay Schanaman had allowed just one hit through four innings before things fell apart for NU in the fifth. 

With one out, a potential double-play ball to shortstop turned into a two-base throwing error that, instead of perhaps getting NU out of the inning, put BYU runners on first and second with one out.

What followed was a walk, a single from .177 hitter Dawsen Hall, and another error as Nebraska threw the ball back into the infield after Hall's hit. Just like that, NU's 2-0 lead was gone.

People are also reading…

The Huskers committed three errors in the game.

Nebraska hardly threatened offensively the rest of the way. The Huskers (13-19) got both their runs in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Max Anderson and a wild pitch that scored Griffin Everitt after Everitt was hit by a pitch and moved to third on back-to-back bunts.

NU matched BYU with two total hits. Over their last three games, the Huskers have managed two, three and two hits.

The Huskers had a shot in the bottom of the seventh after Luke Sartori was hit by a pitch, stole second and went to third on a throwing error, but a strikeout and a flyout ended the game as NU went 0-for-10 with runners on base and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Schanaman took the tough loss, pitching all seven innings while striking out five and allowing just the two walks in the fifth to go with a pair of singles. One of the hits didn't leave the infield.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game.

'Let's throw down': Frank, NU relievers combine to throw one-hitter as Husker baseball edges BYU 1-0
Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News