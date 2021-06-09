Six Huskers to be inducted into 2021 Nebraska Athletics HOF, and the class shares a theme

The 2021 Nebraska Athletics hall of class is finalized — and the theme among the six-person class is each accomplished Husker "firsts."

The class: Therese Alshammar (women’s swimming and diving, 1998-99); Jordan Burroughs (wrestling, 2007-11); Bob Cerv (baseball and men’s basketball, 1947-50); Kelsey Griffin (women’s basketball, 2006-10); Larry Jacobson (football, 1969-71); and Cathy Noth (volleyball, 1981-84).

An induction ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 1, a day before the Nebraska football team hosts Northwestern for Homecoming. The 2020 class will also be inducted after last year's event was canceled by COVID-19 concerns.

Each inductee accomplished never-before-seen Husker feats:

* Alshammar: First woman to swim in six Olympic Games

* Burroughs: NU's first two-time national champion wrestler

* Cerv: NU's first All-American baseball player and first former Husker to appear in an MLB game

* Griffin: Huskers' first Senior CLASS Award winner; led women's basketball team to best season in program history

* Jacobson: First NU football player to win major national award (Outland Trophy)