Six Huskers to be inducted into 2021 Nebraska Athletics HOF, and the class shares a theme
  • Updated
Kazakhstan World Wrestling Championships

United States' Jordan Burroughs (right) and Japan's Mao Okui compete at the bronze-medal match of the men's 74kg category during the Wrestling World Championships on Sept. 21, 2019, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

The 2021 Nebraska Athletics hall of class is finalized — and the theme among the six-person class is each accomplished Husker "firsts."  

The class: Therese Alshammar (women’s swimming and diving, 1998-99); Jordan Burroughs (wrestling, 2007-11); Bob Cerv (baseball and men’s basketball, 1947-50); Kelsey Griffin (women’s basketball, 2006-10); Larry Jacobson (football, 1969-71); and Cathy Noth (volleyball, 1981-84). 

An induction ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 1, a day before the Nebraska football team hosts Northwestern for Homecoming. The 2020 class will also be inducted after last year's event was canceled by COVID-19 concerns.

Each inductee accomplished never-before-seen Husker feats: 

* Alshammar: First woman to swim in six Olympic Games

* Burroughs: NU's first two-time national champion wrestler

* Cerv: NU's first All-American baseball player and first former Husker to appear in an MLB game

* Griffin: Huskers' first Senior CLASS Award winner; led women's basketball team to best season in program history

* Jacobson: First NU football player to win major national award (Outland Trophy)

* Noth: The only volleyball player to be a three-time Big Eight Tournament MVP in conference history

The class will be enshrined with a granite plaque added to the Nebraska Hall of Fame Plaza, located just outside East Stadium, according to a news release.

