Shortened season meant Bolt and Huskers had more time to turn over baseball roster to their liking

NU already has some young corner infielders in Leighton Banjoff, who can also play in the outfield, and Luke Boynton. Both flashed their potential during the shortened season.

"We've added some pieces that are versatile, athletic, physical — hopefully durability comes from that — and just having the ability to just have different moving parts, guys that can play different spots," said Bolt, who is entering his second year as head coach. "We wanted to have multiple guys on our roster that could play shortstop if need be."

After splitting time at outfield and infield during summer ball, Chick said he is comfortable with wherever the coaches put him.

"We had the depth in the infield, so might as well just go out to the outfield, try it out a bit, because you never know where you're going to be put in the season, because it's still early in the fall, and you just got to figure out where you can help the team best," he said.

The Huskers also want flexibility within the pitching staff. Shay Schanaman was one of the team's top arms out of then pen in 2019 and 2020, but the Grand Island graduate could get stretched out for a possible rotation spot.