Secret's out early. Alex Gordon will be torchlighter at this year's Cornhusker State Games

The Cornhusker State Games likes to keep the identity of the torchlighter secret until opening ceremonies.

With one of the biggest sports icons to ever come out of the state agreeing to light the cauldron, this news needed to shared.

Alex Gordon, who retired from baseball last fall, will be this year's torchlighter, the State Games officials announced Tuesday. He'll be at Seacrest Field at 8 p.m. on July 16.

Gordon will talk with athletes at a meet-and-greet prior to the ceremonies on the adjacent Den Hartog Field, where Gordon played many high school and American Legion baseball games before elevating his career at Nebraska and later with the Kansas City Royals.

“Alex Gordon is a Nebraska icon, so we felt it was appropriate to break from the mystery torchlighter tradition and share the news this year,” said opening ceremonies committee Chairman Dave Tinius.

Gordon's meet-and-greet with athletes will take place from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.

The opening ceremonies will officially kick the 37th Cornhusker State Games. Most events will take place between July 16-25, and officials expect more than 10,000 competitors this year.

