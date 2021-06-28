 Skip to main content
Schwellenbach picks up another first-team All-America honor
HUSKER BASEBALL

Schwellenbach picks up another first-team All-America honor

  Updated
Nebraska vs. Arkansas, 6.6

Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach picked up another first-team All-America honor Monday.

 Z LONG, Omaha World-Herald

Nebraska baseball shortstop and pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach picked up his second first-team All-America honor Monday when he was honored by D1Baseball.

Schwellenbach was named to the first team as a utility player after batting in the middle of Nebraska's lineup, starting every game at shortstop, and turning into one of the top closers in the nation.

The Saginaw, Michigan, native was also named a first-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association earlier this summer, in addition to being named the John Olerud two-way player of the year and being named to three other All-American teams.

Offensively, Schwellenbach ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks, while in the field he committed four errors in 186 chances.

Schwellenbach also lead the Big Ten with 10 saves. Following a season-high 4 2/3-inning outing in a win against No. 1 Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional, he dropped his earned-run average to 0.57 in 31.2 innings over 18 appearances. He struck out 34 and allowed just two runs.

Schwellenbach, along with recent Elkhorn High School graduate and Nebraska recruit Drew Christo, took part in last week's Major League Baseball Draft Combine in North Carolina. Schwellenbach is expected to be picked early in the draft, perhaps in the first round.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Tags

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

