Schwellenbach picks up another first-team All-America honor

Nebraska baseball shortstop and pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach picked up his second first-team All-America honor Monday when he was honored by D1Baseball.

Schwellenbach was named to the first team as a utility player after batting in the middle of Nebraska's lineup, starting every game at shortstop, and turning into one of the top closers in the nation.

The Saginaw, Michigan, native was also named a first-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association earlier this summer, in addition to being named the John Olerud two-way player of the year and being named to three other All-American teams.

Offensively, Schwellenbach ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks, while in the field he committed four errors in 186 chances.

Schwellenbach also lead the Big Ten with 10 saves. Following a season-high 4 2/3-inning outing in a win against No. 1 Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional, he dropped his earned-run average to 0.57 in 31.2 innings over 18 appearances. He struck out 34 and allowed just two runs.