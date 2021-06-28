Schwellenbach picks up another first-team All-America honor

Husker Extra Podcast: Talkin' Dylan Raiola and Dalano Banton as a busy June for the Huskers rolls on
Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the five players who have verbally committed to Nebraska football this month, among other topics.
Nebraska baseball shortstop and pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach picked up his second first-team All-America honor Monday when he was honored by D1Baseball.
Schwellenbach was named to the first team as a utility player after batting in the middle of Nebraska's lineup, starting every game at shortstop, and turning into one of the top closers in the nation.
The Saginaw, Michigan, native was also named a first-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association earlier this summer, in addition to being named the John Olerud two-way player of the year and being named to three other All-American teams.
Offensively, Schwellenbach ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks, while in the field he committed four errors in 186 chances.
Schwellenbach also lead the Big Ten with 10 saves. Following a season-high 4 2/3-inning outing in a win against No. 1 Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional, he dropped his earned-run average to 0.57 in 31.2 innings over 18 appearances. He struck out 34 and allowed just two runs.
Schwellenbach, along with recent Elkhorn High School graduate and Nebraska recruit Drew Christo, took part in last week's Major League Baseball Draft Combine in North Carolina. Schwellenbach is expected to be picked early in the draft, perhaps in the first round.
Get to know Austin Berggren, an infielder and pitcher from Olathe, Kan., who fires a 90 mph fastball.
"The expectation year in and year out should be to host a regional (and) have a chance to go to Omaha."
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach was named a first-team selection on the ABCA/Rawlings All-America baseball team Saturday.
Photos: Frost, Bolt and other Husker coaches head out on Big Red Blitz tour
Big Red Blitz in West Point, 6.16
Big Red Blitz in West Point, 6.16
Big Red Blitz in Columbus, 6.15
