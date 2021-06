Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach was named a first-team selection on the ABCA/Rawlings All-America baseball team Saturday.

Schwellenbach, a Golden Spikes semifinalist, had also gotten second team All-America status from Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball and was a third team All-American by NCBWA.

The Big Ten player of the year and John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year is the first Husker to earn first-team All-America honors since Alex Gordon in 2005.

