After humbling start to season, Schanaman finding his groove again as Huskers blank Bears

"Baseball can humble you up real quick," he said. "As soon as you think you're on the right track and doing good, you get a little cocky, out of bounds.

"I feel like I'm in a good place right now mentally and physically. That little bit of boost of confidence is really nice."

Schanaman said there was a little mechanical adjustment made, and Bolt sees a pitcher who is commanding his breaking ball again.

"When he does that, the fastball plays up," Bolt said. "When he wasn't commanding the breaking ball, they were able to sit on his fastball (and) they were barreling up."

Schanaman, who had a 3.18 earned-run average as a freshman, retired the first nine batters he faced Tuesday, and 15 of 16 for the game. It marked his longest outing of his career. He pitched four innings against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament championship game last season.

"Just found strike one (Tuesday), getting ahead," Schanaman said. "You trust your stuff a lot more when you know that you can pound it in the zone. When you pound it in the zone, you get outs real quick and that's what happened today."