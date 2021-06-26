Saturday's Vanderbilt-NC State game deemed a no-contest, Wolfpack out of CWS due to COVID-19 issues

North Carolina State's baseball team is headed home, but it's not because of a season-ending loss in Omaha.
The NCAA announced early Saturday morning that the Vanderbilt-NC State College World Series game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday was deemed a no-contest because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolfpack program.
Vanderbilt advances to the CWS championship series, which will begin Monday evening at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
"This decision was made based on the recommendation of the championship medial team and the Douglas County Health Department," the NCAA said in a statement released at 1:10 a.m. and just as Texas and Mississippi State were resuming from rain delay. "As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS finals.
"The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State's student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details."
The decision comes less than 12 hours after Vanderbilt and NC State met on the field. The Wolfpack only had half of its roster available to play after many players were entered into COVID-19 protocols.
Only 13 of the 27 players, including four pitchers, were cleared to play, and the start of the game was delayed for nearly an hour for virus testing.
Vanderbilt, facing elimination, won 3-1 to force another game, which will no longer be played.
After Friday's game, NC State coach Elliott Avent grew frustrated and wouldn't answer directly when asked if he or the baseball program encouraged players to be vaccinated.
“My job is to teach them baseball, make sure they get an education and keep them on the right track forward,” he said. “But I don’t try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my opinions. Obviously, we talk about a lot of things. But these are young men that can make their own decisions and that’s what they did.”
Avent rolled his eyes when asked if he's been vaccinated.
“If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.”
NC State's departure from the tournament marks the most notable disruption in NCAA postseason play during the COVID-19 pandemic. VCU had to bow out of the NCAA men's basketball tournament because of COVID-19 issues, but that came prior to a first-round game.
NC State won its first two games of the CWS, including 1-0 against defending champion Vanderbilt on Monday, to position itself well for a spot in the championship series.