Saturday's Vanderbilt-NC State game deemed a no-contest, Wolfpack out of CWS due to COVID-19 issues

Vanderbilt, facing elimination, won 3-1 to force another game, which will no longer be played.

After Friday's game, NC State coach Elliott Avent grew frustrated and wouldn't answer directly when asked if he or the baseball program encouraged players to be vaccinated.

“My job is to teach them baseball, make sure they get an education and keep them on the right track forward,” he said. “But I don’t try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my opinions. Obviously, we talk about a lot of things. But these are young men that can make their own decisions and that’s what they did.”

Avent rolled his eyes when asked if he's been vaccinated.

“If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.”

NC State's departure from the tournament marks the most notable disruption in NCAA postseason play during the COVID-19 pandemic. VCU had to bow out of the NCAA men's basketball tournament because of COVID-19 issues, but that came prior to a first-round game.