Rutgers pounds Husker baseball 19-1, giving NU worst home loss in 30 years

There was a train of thought after last week’s sweep of Ohio State that maybe the Nebraska baseball team had finally found something, finally lit a spark to turn around a disappointing season just in time to face the Big Ten’s first-place team.
Instead, the weekend started with news that one of the team's top young pitchers was no longer on the team, and ended with another striking defeat in a year that is trending ever closer to being a lost cause.
Rutgers became the first Husker opponent since 2001 to score 10 runs in an inning, and the Scarlet Knights easily finished off a sweep of NU with a 19-1 victory Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park.
The 18-run final margin marks Nebraska's most lopsided home loss since 1992, when the Huskers lost to Creighton 19-1. It is NU's worst loss anywhere since 1995, when Oklahoma State beat the Huskers 37-18 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in April of 1995. This one came exactly three weeks after a 21-4 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
It is the second straight season Rutgers has swept Nebraska in Lincoln.
Dylan Raiola set to arrive at NU for unofficial visit as nation's top-rated recruit by two services
Fire chief killed, emergency manager injured, homes destroyed in Nebraska wildfire
Steven M. Sipple: There was good, bad and ugly, but analyzing a spring game is shaky ground
'Lily needs this back' – Family seeking return of daughter's wheelchair taken from outside central Lincoln home
'Blunts in the bathrooms, skipping all the time': OPS students, staff confirm rising misbehavior
Football recruit no longer headed to Nebraska college after sex crime allegations become public
First grader's wheelchair taken from central Lincoln driveway returned a day later
Malcolm restaurant manager cited for flooding kitchen on last day, sheriff says
Steven M. Sipple: Beckton's comments on Husker run game this spring raise eyebrows
Beatrice woman accused of theft of money meant for Lincoln woman's burial costs
Grand Island woman reports being raped by three men
Lincoln woman made fictitious rent assistance claim with help from insider, police say
Hy-Vee liquor store to open next week in Lincoln
Observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies; Casey Thompson; and more
Man charged with molestation after he and child test positive for same STD, Northwest Indiana police say
Last year, that sweep proved to be the catalyst to an inspiring end-of-season run for Nebraska that ended with a Big Ten title.
This year, it was another on the pile of uninspiring performances for the Huskers.
The loss dropped Nebraska to 12-18, and 4-5 in the Big Ten. It is the first time the Huskers have been six games under .500 since the beginning of the 2013 season, when that team started 0-7.
That team, at a couple different points in the year, managed to get its record back to .500. This year's Huskers have yet to reach that mark, and it seems less likely
Woefully short on pitching thanks to injuries and Jaxon Jelkin's departure from the roster this week, Nebraska got 1 2/3 innings out of starter Dawson McCarville.
But, it was still a 3-1 game going to the seventh inning before Rutgers started teeing off.
Check back for updates to this story.
Photos: Nebraska and Rutgers close their baseball series at Haymarket Park
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska’s Efry Cervantes (9) (left) jogs to give his batting equipment to coach Lance Harvell during a baseball game against Rutgers on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska’s Efry Cervantes (9) throw the ball to first base against Rutgers on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska’s Cam Chick hits the ball against Rutgers on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Rutgers’ Joshua Kuroda-Grauer makes a diving catch for an out during a baseball game Sunday between Rutgers and Nebraska at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska’s Brice Matthews (right) and Max Anderson wait for a pitch to be thrown during a baseball game Sunday against Rutgers at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska’s Cam Chick fields a ball during Sunday's game against Rutgers at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska’s Dawson McCarville pitches against Rutgers on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska’s Cam Chick (13) sprints for third base against Rutgers on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska players high-five Cam Chick (middle) after Chick scored a run against Rutgers on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska’s Max Anderson (left to right), Brice Matthews, Efry Cervantes, Jack Steil, and Dawson McCarville meet on the mound during a baseball game Sunday against Rutgers at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Rutgers’ Sam Portnoy pitches against Nebraska on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Rutgers’ Chris Brito (middle) reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during a baseball game Sunday between Rutgers and Nebraska at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Rutgers’ equipment spectates during a baseball game Sunday between Rutgers and Nebraska at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Rutgers’ Danny DiGeorgio (back to front) is greeted by his teammates Tony Santa Maria, Nick Cimillo (23), Joshua Kuroda-Grauergreet (44) and Evan Sleight (3) after DiGeorgio hit a grand slam against Nebraska on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Rutgers’ Ryan Lasko (26) celebrates with Danny DiGeorgio (middle) and teammates after hitting a grand slam against Nebraska on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska’s Dawson McCarville (left) throws to first to stop Rutgers’ Ryan Lasko attempt to steal second base Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 4.10
Nebraska’s Leighton Banjoff (middle) misses a diving catch for the out as Max Anderson (left) and Brice Matthews comes to support against Rutgers on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Contact the writer at
cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!