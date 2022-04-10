Rutgers pounds Husker baseball 19-1, giving NU worst home loss in 30 years

There was a train of thought after last week’s sweep of Ohio State that maybe the Nebraska baseball team had finally found something, finally lit a spark to turn around a disappointing season just in time to face the Big Ten’s first-place team.

Instead, the weekend started with news that one of the team's top young pitchers was no longer on the team, and ended with another striking defeat in a year that is trending ever closer to being a lost cause.

Rutgers became the first Husker opponent since 2001 to score 10 runs in an inning, and the Scarlet Knights easily finished off a sweep of NU with a 19-1 victory Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

The 18-run final margin marks Nebraska's most lopsided home loss since 1992, when the Huskers lost to Creighton 19-1. It is NU's worst loss anywhere since 1995, when Oklahoma State beat the Huskers 37-18 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in April of 1995. This one came exactly three weeks after a 21-4 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

It is the second straight season Rutgers has swept Nebraska in Lincoln.

Last year, that sweep proved to be the catalyst to an inspiring end-of-season run for Nebraska that ended with a Big Ten title.

This year, it was another on the pile of uninspiring performances for the Huskers.

The loss dropped Nebraska to 12-18, and 4-5 in the Big Ten. It is the first time the Huskers have been six games under .500 since the beginning of the 2013 season, when that team started 0-7.

That team, at a couple different points in the year, managed to get its record back to .500. This year's Huskers have yet to reach that mark, and it seems less likely

Woefully short on pitching thanks to injuries and Jaxon Jelkin's departure from the roster this week, Nebraska got 1 2/3 innings out of starter Dawson McCarville.

But, it was still a 3-1 game going to the seventh inning before Rutgers started teeing off.

