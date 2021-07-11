Rob Childress back with Nebraska baseball as director of player development

In a major move by the Nebraska baseball team, Rob Childress, who served as the Huskers' pitching coach during its greatest run of success before going on to spend 16 seasons as the head coach at Texas A&M, will join NU as director of player development.

Childress came to Nebraska in 1998 with head coach Dave Van Horn, and helped guide NU to five NCAA Tournaments and three trips to the College World Series.

After that run, Childress was hired as the head coach at Texas A&M, where he went 622-336-1 and took the Aggies to a pair of College World Series. He did not have his contract renewed after the end of the recently-completed 2021 season.

Current Nebraska head coach Will Bolt was a captain on NU's first CWS team, and served as an assistant under Childress for seven seasons in two separate stints, first as a volunteer assistant in in 2006 and 2007, and then as the Aggies' hitting coach from 2015-2019.

