'Right now we're very weak': Husker baseball struggles again as Omaha wins in walk-off

OMAHA — The biggest home crowd in University of Nebraska-Omaha baseball history went home happy.

Nebraska, meanwhile continues to wander in the wilderness.

Harrison Denk delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Omaha knocked off the Huskers 4-3 Sunday afternoon at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

"The game will really, really, really pick on the weak, and right now we're very weak," NU coach Will Bolt said after the game. "We've got to find a way to get a lot tougher.

The crowd of 3,009 watched the Mavericks get to Nebraska pitcher Kyle Perry, making his first relief appearance of the season, for two of their six hits in the bottom of the ninth.

That crowd also saw Nebraska's offense once again fail to sustain much outside of a couple big swings.

The biggest came off the bat of freshman Core Jackson, who blasted a two-run home run to right-center with two outs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at three.

But outside of that, there was no real momentum built. With a reshuffled lineup, Nebraska failed to record more than one hit in any inning, struck out nine times against Omaha starter Charlie Bell, and was punched out 11 times overall.

The Nos. 1 through 5 hitters in Nebraska's starting lineup combined to go 0-for-16.

"It's just trying to figure out a spark, Bolt said of moving pieces around. "We haven't had anybody step up and take the leadoff spot; we've left a lot of runners on base when we have gotten them.

"Again, it all boils down to mental toughness in this game, and just having the ability to go and run off a game plan. And we failed miserably at that today.

Jackson had two of NU's three hits as the Huskers dropped to 4-9. Brice Matthews, batting right behind Jackson, had Nebraska's only other hit, a leadoff double off the top of the left-center wall in the fifth inning.

Matthews didn't move off second base as Nebraska produced just a groundout and a walk followed by back-to-back strikeouts to erase the threat.

Omaha (5-10) improved to 2-9 all-time against Nebraska since transitioning to Division I.

The Mavericks did the majority of their damage in the third inning when Harrison Denk led off with a double, and a sac bunt attempt by Will Hanafan turned into a Nebraska error that allowed Denk to score from second.

Mike Boeve then followed with a no-doubt two-run homer to make it 3-1 Mavericks.

That came after Nebraska had jumped on top 1-0 in the second inning thanks to Josh Caron's walk and Jackson's sharp RBI single.

Jackson is four for his last six at the plate after starting the season 1-for-15. Jackson was hunting fastballs Sunday, he said, and the freshman's confidence has grown with success at the plate.

"It was good to be able to hit again," Jackson said. "I've been seeing pitches all right, and just to get those hits, it gets your confidence back up and helps the team out. That's the most important thing."

NU doesn't have long to lick its wounds. The Huskers will host Omaha at 1 p.m. Monday for their home opener as a stretch of seven games in eight days kicks into high gear.

"We’re just not very tough right now. When somebody makes a mistake, it’s like, we don’t have that one, two voices, guys that want to step up and make a play," Bolt said. "And that’s on everybody. That’s on all of us collectively. It’s not one player, it’s the coaches and players collectively. We’ve got to figure out a way to flip the switch."

