Revamped rotation could hold the key as Husker baseball embarks on Bolt's first season

For Nebraska, winning big could depend on how quickly a revamped pitching staff can come together. Sitting in his office Wednesday, Christy pointed out that often, a staff at the end of the year looks different from at the beginning.

"But if you go through the year with the same starting three, that means your starters are doing a really good job," Christy said. "And you're not having to worry about anything on the weekend as much."

If Stroh, Gomes and Povich do that, they'll match what Matt Waldron, Nate Fisher and Reece Eddins did last season. That trio combined for 42 starts in Nebraska's 56 games.

But everyone starts from zero Friday. A summer of getting to know each other and a fall of getting to work will be put to the test for the first time.

"We've got good character on this team," Christy said. "It's just been, 'Hey, come to work, this is what we're doing,' and then go execute what you're doing."

The Huskers — players and coaches — have made no secret of their goals: get Nebraska back in the business of hosting NCAA Regionals with an eye always on ending their season 50 miles to the east at the College World Series. Bolt and Christy both did it as players, and now will try to do it again as coaches.