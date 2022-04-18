Report: Ex-Husker Tony Watson retiring from the majors after 11 seasons

Tony Watson has thrown his last pitch in the majors.

The former Husker told The Athletic on Monday that he is retiring after 11 MLB seasons.

"Thank you to the Pirates, Dodgers, Giants and Angels organizations and their fans for the support and opportunity to live out a childhood dream," Watson said to The Athletic. "Thank you to my wife and kids for being with me every step of the way and to my family and friends for always being there and supporting me through it all."

A clutch middle-innings lefty for several years, Watson leaves the game as the MLB career leader in holds with 246.

Watson was named an all-star in 2014 and had a 2.90 career earned-run average in 689 appearances.

The Sioux City, Iowa, native spent the first half of his career with the Pirates. He was traded to the Dodgers in 2017 and was the winning pitcher in two World Series games that season.

Watson pitched for the Giants in 2018 and 2019. He signed with the Angels in 2021 and was later traded back to the Giants.

Watson was a free agent after last season but had yet to catch on with a team this year.

The Florida Marlins selected Watson in the 23rd round of the 2003 MLB Draft, but he elected to go to Nebraska he became one of the top Husker starters of the past 20 years. He went 22-7 with a 3.32 ERA with 189 strikeouts over three seasons with NU.

