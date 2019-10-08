The Nebraska baseball team will hold its annual Red-White Series this week at Haymarket Park.
The three-game series begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 is at 4 p.m. Thursday and Game 3 is at 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and gates will open at 3 p.m.
All three games will go five innings each.
The Huskers will conclude the fall exhibition season with a home game against Kansas at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Nebraska is beginning its first season under head coach Will Bolt.