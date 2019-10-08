{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska baseball fall practice, 9.12

Nebraska baseball player Logan Foster (center) enjoys a moment with teammates Keegan Watson (left) and Leighton Banjoff on Thursday during the team's first fall practice at Haymarket Park.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Nebraska baseball team will hold its annual Red-White Series this week at Haymarket Park.

The three-game series begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 is at 4 p.m. Thursday and Game 3 is at 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and gates will open at 3 p.m.

All three games will go five innings each.

The Huskers will conclude the fall exhibition season with a home game against Kansas at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Nebraska is beginning its first season under head coach Will Bolt.

