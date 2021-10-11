Red beats White in first game of baseball series as Bunz, Sartori lead the way; Huskers add to 2023 recruiting class

Koty Frank threw five shutout innings and struck out seven to lead his Red team to a 4-1 win over the White squad in the first game of the Nebraska baseball team's Red-White series at Haymarket Park.

Frank gave up just two hits and didn't walk anyone during the seven-inning game.

Lincoln Southwest product Luke Sartori, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College, went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored to power the Red offense. Redshirt freshman Garrett Anglim of Papillion and true freshman Max Peterson, also a Lincoln Southwest alum, each had a hit and scored a run.

Max Anderson was 1-for-3 with a double, and opened the scoring with a sac fly to deep center in the third inning.

Sartori's two-run single in the fourth inning gave the Red a 4-0 lead.

The White's only run came in the bottom of the seventh, when freshman Josh Caron greeted classmate Drew Christo with a first-pitch home run to dead center.

The series continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with first pitch for both days scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and limited concessions are available. The games are will also be streamed on Nebraska baseball's Facebook and Twitter accounts.