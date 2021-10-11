 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red beats White in first game of baseball series as Bunz, Sartori lead the way; Huskers add to 2023 recruiting class
0 Comments
editor's pick topical
HUSKER BASEBALL

Red beats White in first game of baseball series as Bunz, Sartori lead the way; Huskers add to 2023 recruiting class

  • Updated
  • 0

Koty Frank threw five shutout innings and struck out seven to lead his Red team to a 4-1 win over the White squad in the first game of the Nebraska baseball team's Red-White series at Haymarket Park.

Frank gave up just two hits and didn't walk anyone during the seven-inning game.

Lincoln Southwest product Luke Sartori, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College, went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored to power the Red offense. Redshirt freshman Garrett Anglim of Papillion and true freshman Max Peterson, also a Lincoln Southwest alum, each had a hit and scored a run.

Max Anderson was 1-for-3 with a double, and opened the scoring with a sac fly to deep center in the third inning.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Sartori's two-run single in the fourth inning gave the Red a 4-0 lead.

The White's only run came in the bottom of the seventh, when freshman Josh Caron greeted classmate Drew Christo with a first-pitch home run to dead center.

The series continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with first pitch for both days scheduled for 3:30 p.m. 

Admission is free, and limited concessions are available. The games are will also be streamed on Nebraska baseball's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Canadian pitcher commits: The Nebraska baseball team has added a Canadian pitcher to its 2023 recruiting class.

Griffin Howell, a right-hander from Tecumseh, Ontario, announced on social media Monday he would play his college ball for the Huskers.

Howell becomes the second Nebraska recruit north of the border in the 2023 class, joining outfielder Matt Evans, and the fourth Canadian (Core Jackson, Caleb Clark) to pledge to Will Bolt's program since the 2021 cycle. He is the seventh player to commit to Nebraska's 2023 class,

Howell, 16, has a fastball that tops out at 89 mph and sits around 86, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: We're talking Gophers. What kind of challenge do the Huskers have Saturday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News