Red beats White in first game of baseball series as Bunz, Sartori lead the way; Huskers add to 2023 recruiting class

Koty Frank threw five shutout innings and struck out seven to lead his Red team to a 4-1 win over the White squad in the first game of the Nebraska baseball team's Red-White series at Haymarket Park.
Frank gave up just two hits and didn't walk anyone during the seven-inning game.
Lincoln Southwest product Luke Sartori, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College, went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored to power the Red offense. Redshirt freshman Garrett Anglim of Papillion and true freshman Max Peterson, also a Lincoln Southwest alum, each had a hit and scored a run.
Max Anderson was 1-for-3 with a double, and opened the scoring with a sac fly to deep center in the third inning.
Sartori's two-run single in the fourth inning gave the Red a 4-0 lead.
The White's only run came in the bottom of the seventh, when freshman Josh Caron greeted classmate Drew Christo with a first-pitch home run to dead center.
The series continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with first pitch for both days scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Admission is free, and limited concessions are available. The games are will also be streamed on Nebraska baseball's Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Canadian pitcher commits: The Nebraska baseball team has added a Canadian pitcher to its 2023 recruiting class.
Griffin Howell, a right-hander from Tecumseh, Ontario, announced on social media Monday he would play his college ball for the Huskers.
Howell becomes the second Nebraska recruit north of the border in the 2023 class, joining outfielder Matt Evans, and the fourth Canadian (Core Jackson, Caleb Clark) to pledge to Will Bolt's program since the 2021 cycle. He is the seventh player to commit to Nebraska's 2023 class,
Howell, 16, has a fastball that tops out at 89 mph and sits around 86, according to Prep Baseball Report.
I’m extremely thankful & excited to announce that I will be continuing my baseball career & academics at the University of Nebraska. I’d like to thank my family, teammates, & @WindsorSelects coaches for their support. GO HUSKERS!🌽 #GBR #BoltEra⚡️@Husker_Baseball @LanceHarvell pic.twitter.com/ge4y3HgFTo— Griffin Howell (@griffinhowell22) October 11, 2021
