Recruiting roll continues for Husker baseball as juco pitcher Brett Sears commits

The recruiting momentum continued Wednesday for the Nebraska baseball team.
Brett Sears, a right-handed pitcher who spent two seasons at Western Illinois and was the Leathernecks' Friday starter in 2021, announced he was committing to the Huskers.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Sears will play this season at Iowa Central Community College before joining the Huskers in the fall.
A native of Harlan, Iowa, Sears has a fastball that reaches into the low 90s. He went 2-6 with a 5.91 ERA for Western Illinois last season.
While the numbers may not jump off the page, Sears was the winning pitcher in WIU's victory over Louisville last February, and earned Summit League pitcher of the week honors for his seven innings of shutout ball against South Dakota State last March.
Sears is the fourth player to commit to Nebraska in the last six days.
The Huskers picked up another juco pitcher in Parker Thomas on Friday, received a commitment from Lincoln East Freshman Joey Senstock on Saturday, and Grand Island native and former Nebraska Gatorade player of the year Cole Evans committed on Sunday.
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
2021
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 34-14 (31-12 Big Ten Conference)
2020
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
2019
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
2018
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
2017
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
