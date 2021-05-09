Rain delay briefly halts Nebraska-Rutgers baseball game after Huskers fall to Indiana early Sunday

For the second time in the last two days, a Nebraska baseball game was halted by rain.

The Cornhuskers' Sunday afternoon game at Rutgers was suspended in the top of the sixth inning as a steady rain fell in Piscataway, New Jersey, with NU leading 3-1. The delay is expected to be a short one, with play expected to resume at 3:20 p.m. Central time.

The delay came after Nebraska dropped a game to Indiana to begin the day.

Indiana scored four runs on six hits in the first inning and made it stand up in a 4-2 win over Nebraska at Rutgers.

The Hoosiers greeted Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman with four straight singles in the top of the first inning as six of the first seven Indiana batters recorded hits.

Indiana managed just one hit the rest of the game, but the first inning was more than enough for Hoosiers starter Gabe Bierman, who held Nebraska to four hits while striking out 11 in a complete-game effort.

The Huskers (21-11) scored once in the seventh thanks to a pair of infield hits, and Jaxon Hallmark added a solo home run in the ninth before Bierman slammed the door. Hallmark finished with two of Nebraska's four hits.