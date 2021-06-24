Raccoons, walk-offs and Cinderella: 3 winners through 5 days of the College World Series

OMAHA — Inclement weather pushed the College World Series' lone Thursday game, Virginia vs. Texas, into a near four-hour delay.
The Cavaliers and Longhorns, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., threw the night's first pitch at 9:45 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
As the two teams battle to stay alive in the tournament deep into the night — and long past the Journal Star's print deadline — catch up on the first five days of the CWS.
Here are three "winners" so far:
"Cinderella" sports clichés
NC State lost its first game of the super-regional round to Arkansas by a score most often seen on a football field: 21-3. The Wolfpack then stared down Kevin Kopps, Dave Van Horn and company for back-to-back wins, punctuated by Jose Torres' ninth-inning home run off Kopps that stunned a rowdy Arkansas crowd in the deciding game of the best-of-three series.
Watch the replay. The Hog Pen is eerily still as the ball soars into the stands.
I really get the feeling NC State shortstop Jose Torres is going to come off the board much earlier than most "Big Boards" suggest. Comp A maybe? A 60 defender at a premier defensive position. Some feel for hit, a little projection left and some sneaky bat speed.#MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/v0YXWHUqMa— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) June 21, 2021
Then, the Wolfpack slugged their way past Stanford 10-4 to open CWS play. OK, cool. A fun story. Surely, the buck ends with Vanderbilt, the defending champion that strutted its MLB Draft No. 1 pick candidate Jack Leiter out to the mound. Right?
Wrong. Leiter struck out 15 batters (!) and lost, as NC State sneaked away with a 1-0 triumph to enter the driver's seat of the tournament.
Reminder: The Wolfpack started off 1-8 in conference play this season.
"From the start that we had and where we've been, I would say, like, this is — we're really on top of the world right now," NC State senior Terrell Tatum said Monday.
Quirky CWS characters
When fan bases from eight different schools and varying geographies converge upon one site, it's impossible to predict what (or who) will emerge.
Here are three quick CWS cast members to know:
* The Vanderbilt whistlers: First things first, there are actually two whistlers. Apparently, both of them offer a different tune or pitch. (Otherwise, it might get annoying, huh?) Turn on the Commodores on Friday, and you'll hear them almost immediately. Bonus points if you distinguish between the two whistlers before the fifth inning.
* The rally raccoon: The renowned Omaha Zoo isn't far from TD Ameritrade Park, but some reporters were treated to a wildlife exhibit at the ballpark. A television reporter from Omaha stirred social media with recurring updates on the creature, which repeatedly peeked its head through the ceiling tiles. The reporter, Matt Foster from KETV, expertly dubbed it, #RallyRaccoon. A stadium official described the raccoons to the Omaha World-Herald as "large and unfriendly."
Oh my god, there’s a raccoon in the ceiling on the press box level outside of the radio booths. Unreal ⚾️🦝@KETV #CWS #RallyRaccoon? pic.twitter.com/9mLNHT8XfE— Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) June 20, 2021
* The Mississippi State fan: The beauty of local television reporters shooting a live interview is just that. It's live. A TV reporter from Mississippi was scouring the grounds for candid reaction after the Bulldogs shrugged off a 4-0 deficit to stun Virginia behind a pair of late home runs, including Tanner Allen's go-ahead blast in the eighth inning.
One response in particular, from a young man donning a black MSU polo, made its rounds on social media.
"I took a Coors Light and poured it all over my face right when it happened," he said.
ESPN, for having some pretty sweet games on its network
* From no-hit bid to loss: On Tuesday night, Virginia's Griff McGarry took a no-hitter into the eighth inning as his team led 4-0. The Cavaliers did not win that game. Wait, what? Just ask Mr. Coors Light how that game ended — if he remembers.
* Walk-off ... wild pitch: Stanford had its premier arm, Brendan Beck, on the mound in the ninth inning, game tied 5-5 in the ninth. With two outs and runners on second and third, Beck's curveball slipped out of his hand and airmailed his target, allowing Spencer Jones to score and seal the outcome in a most unusual fashion.
WHAT JUST HAPPENED 🤯— ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2021
VANDERBILT WINS ON A WILD-PITCH WALK-OFF! pic.twitter.com/ZQgI9VeBqX
* 12 innings, anyone? Virginia and Arizona's opening-round game set a CWS record for longest game, coming it at cool 4 hours, 51 minutes. After not converting a bases-loaded opportunity in the 11th, the Commodores came through the following inning on Jayson Gonzalez's walk-off single.