Raccoons, walk-offs and Cinderella: 3 winners through 5 days of the College World Series

Wrong. Leiter struck out 15 batters (!) and lost, as NC State sneaked away with a 1-0 triumph to enter the driver's seat of the tournament.

Reminder: The Wolfpack started off 1-8 in conference play this season.

"From the start that we had and where we've been, I would say, like, this is — we're really on top of the world right now," NC State senior Terrell Tatum said Monday.

Quirky CWS characters

When fan bases from eight different schools and varying geographies converge upon one site, it's impossible to predict what (or who) will emerge.

Here are three quick CWS cast members to know:

* The Vanderbilt whistlers: First things first, there are actually two whistlers. Apparently, both of them offer a different tune or pitch. (Otherwise, it might get annoying, huh?) Turn on the Commodores on Friday, and you'll hear them almost immediately. Bonus points if you distinguish between the two whistlers before the fifth inning.