'Putting up a five-spot': Huskers deliver when it matters to beat Penn State in opener

The Nebraska baseball team didn't do much on offense, but when it mattered the Huskers did enough.

NU scored five runs in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and beat Penn State 8-2 Friday night in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The victory, Nebraska's 10th in its past 12 games, kept NU atop the Big Ten at 16-6.

Coming into the game hitting .304 with runners in scoring position, Nebraska spent the first seven innings wasting opportunities against a Penn State staff with a 5.52 ERA.

The Huskers had two runners thrown out on the basepaths in the first four innings. In the seventh, NU loaded the bases with none out, then saw its No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 hitters all strike out to erase the threat.

Nebraska, though, didn't panic.

"Not at all. Of course you're in the moment there, and not happy with what happens," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "But what we ended up doing was coming back and putting up a five-spot in the next inning."

NU indeed was still in position, answering Penn State's two-run sixth inning with one run in the seventh. Then in the eighth, the Huskers used four singles and two bases-loaded walks to score five runs.