"Pretty good tone setter": Husker baseball starts Bolt era with a bang

They won't all be this easy.
But Will Bolt's debut as Nebraska's baseball coach couldn't have gone much better.
The Huskers scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning of 2020, and went on to roll past Baylor 19-9 in an emphatic beginning to the Bolt era.
"I don't know that I've ever seen anything like that first inning there," Bolt said during a postgame interview on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "The first time through the order I think everybody either reached base, hit a ball hard, or contributed somehow, some way. And it was a pretty good tone setter."
After winning the series last season against the Bears in Waco, Texas, Nebraska didn't waste any time getting back at it one year later.
The first five Husker hitters singled, starting with Jaxon Hallmark's tough, two-strike shot back up the middle to lead off the game, before Leighton Banjoff walked in his first collegiate at-bat. Baylor then threw the ball away on a Mojo Hagge bunt, then another walk, and two more errors.
By the time NU first baseman Ty Roseberry recorded the third out of the inning, Nebraska had sent 17 batters to the plate in a 42-minute top of the first.
"Our approach was going to be, be ready to hit, and be ready to hit through the middle of the field, and I would say we did a really nice job of that," Bolt said.
It was the first time since 2018 that Nebraska scored double-digit runs in an inning. NU scored 13 in the sixth inning of a 22-3 win over Cal Poly in March of 2018.
That was more than enough for NU starter Gareth Stroh. The Gibbon native, who transferred to Nebraska from Purdue last season, went 5.1 innings to earn the win, allowing five runs on eight hits as one of a handful of Huskers to make their debut.
Six Huskers finished with multiple hits, and nine NU batters had RBIs as the Huskers finished with three doubles and a triple, and drew 10 walks.
After going quiet offensively through the middle innings, Nebraska (1-0) got going again late with four runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth.
"I thought really, even the innings we didn't score, we were getting leadoff guys on. Our leadoff at-bats were incredible," Bolt said. "It's just tough to make that many good pitches in a row. And it was just great to see.
"Even though you don't score in the middle (of the game) you're still putting pressure on them, and it was good to see us finish late."
All this coming against a Baylor team that announced last week it was suspending 14 players for a hazing incident but had all its key pieces, including preseason Big 12 player of the year Nick Loftin, available Friday.
Luke Roskam and Joe Acker each had three hits for NU, while Hallmark, Cam Chick, Spencer Schwellenbach and Roseberry each had two. With a lineup that included nine players who saw time last season, the Huskers didn't go down in order until the top of the ninth inning.
Behind Stroh on the mound, Grand Island native and UNC Greensboro transfer Trey Kissack and freshman Braxton Bragg made their Husker debuts before Tyler Martin got the final five outs.
The only real tense moment came in the third inning, when Hallmark, the starting second baseman, left the game after a collision with Aaron Palensky as the two chased after a foul ball.
Hallmark stayed down and grabbed at his right knee before being helped to his feet, then stayed in for one more batter before leaving the contest. His status for the rest of the weekend was unclear, and Bolt didn't comment on the play after the game.
The Huskers finished four runs shy of the Baylor Ballpark record for runs by a Bears opponent. Missouri scored 23 runs in a 2003 game against Baylor in the ballpark, which opened in 1999.
Nebraska will go for the series win beginning at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.
