"Pretty good tone setter": Husker baseball starts Bolt era with a bang

They won't all be this easy.

But Will Bolt's debut as Nebraska's baseball coach couldn't have gone much better.

The Huskers scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning of 2020, and went on to roll past Baylor 19-9 in an emphatic beginning to the Bolt era.

"I don't know that I've ever seen anything like that first inning there," Bolt said during a postgame interview on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "The first time through the order I think everybody either reached base, hit a ball hard, or contributed somehow, some way. And it was a pretty good tone setter."

After winning the series last season against the Bears in Waco, Texas, Nebraska didn't waste any time getting back at it one year later.

The first five Husker hitters singled, starting with Jaxon Hallmark's tough, two-strike shot back up the middle to lead off the game, before Leighton Banjoff walked in his first collegiate at-bat. Baylor then threw the ball away on a Mojo Hagge bunt, then another walk, and two more errors.

By the time NU first baseman Ty Roseberry recorded the third out of the inning, Nebraska had sent 17 batters to the plate in a 42-minute top of the first.