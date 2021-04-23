Povich's gem, NU's timely hitting leads Huskers past Michigan State for fifth straight win

Nebraska took advantage of Michigan State's mistakes, and the Spartans couldn't capitalize on NU's miscues as the Huskers knocked off MSU 4-0 in the series opener between the teams Friday in East Lansing, Michigan.
The victory lifted the Big Ten-leading Huskers to 19-6. NU has won five in a row, seven of its last eight, and 14 of its last 16 games.
"We've got to take every win we can get. It doesn't matter what it looks like at the end of the day," NU coach Will Bolt said after the game on the Huskers Sports Radio Network. "Also recognizing there's things we can do better, but you'd much rather learn those lessons with a win than with a loss."
Cade Povich pitched seven scoreless innings for Nebraska as the Huskers recorded their first shutout since March 13 against Iowa, also a 4-0 win. It was the first road shutout for NU since April 2, 2019, at Kansas State.
Povich allowed just four singles while striking out five, walking four and picking off two baserunners.
After being unable to touch Michigan State starter Mason Erla through the first three innings, NU got on the board in the fourth when Joe Acker was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and later scored when Spencer Schwellenbach laced a double into the left-center gap for NU's first hit. Max Anderson added an RBI groundout later in the inning.
On his first trip through the Nebraska order, Erla struck out six while retiring the first nine NU batters he faced.
Another hit batter in the fifth opened the door for NU's final two runs.
After Griffin Everitt was plunked with two outs, Acker delivered an RBI double on a 3-2 count. Then, after Jaxon Hallmark legged out an infield single to advance Acker to third, a Michigan State throwing error on a Schwellenbach grounder allowed Acker to score for the final margin.
Meanwhile, Povich and the Huskers kept wiggling out of jams. In the fifth, Povich followed his second pickoff of the game with a strikeout to get out of the frame after Michigan State had runners on first and second with one out.
In the sixth, a pair of NU errors and a walk helped load the bases before Povich induced a double play to again erase the threat.
"That's what you've got to have when you're not playing your best and make a couple errors in an inning," Bolt said. "You want your guy on the mound to make a pitch when he needs to; you want your defense to pick him up, and that's what we did in that spot, getting the double play ball."
The two errors marked just the fifth time all season Nebraska committed two errors in an entire game, much less one inning.
Jake Bunz pitched a pair of scoreless frames, striking out three, to end the game.
Acker scored twice and doubled for Nebraska, which produced seven hits from seven batters.
"There was a lot of missed execution offensively today — very uncharacteristic of this team," Bolt said. "But we had Schwelly (Schwellenbach) with a big two-strike swing to get us going, and Joe with a two-strike double as well. That was the difference in the game."
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
2020
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
2019
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
2018
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
2017
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
2016
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 37-22 (16-8 Big Ten)
How it ended: Western Carolina defeated Nebraska 4-1 in the Clemson Regional.
