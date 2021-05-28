Povich leads great pitching effort as No. 20 Huskers blank Michigan to open series

Around 5,500 fans made their way to Haymarket Park to watch a noon baseball game at Haymarket Park.

Some, we can assume, were skipping work to watch 20th-ranked Nebraska open a three-game set against Michigan.

The Big Ten championships, on the other hand, are not skipping a beat.

Cade Povich (6-1) pitched seven scoreless innings to lift NU to a 1-0 win against the Wolverines. Jake Bunz struck out two in a scoreless eighth and Spencer Schwellebach closed the door in the ninth to send NU to its ninth straight win.

Nebraska has pitched a league-best six shutouts this season.

Friday's game matched the Big Ten's best offenses — Nebraska ranking first in the league in batting (.282) and Michigan (.281) second. But this one belonged to the aces.

The left-handed Povich struck out nine, walked one and allowed only four hits. Michigan's ace lefty, Steve Hajjar, allowed only four hits over eight innings.

The final two hits he gave up produced the game's only run. Spencer Schwellenbach laced a two-out hit to left field in the sixth inning, stole second and scored on Luke Roskam's single through the left infield.