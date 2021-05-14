Povich in 'complete command' as Husker bats explode to take down Northwestern, reclaim first place

If a 12-2 win can be workmanlike, the Nebraska baseball team accomplished the feat Friday night.

Taking advantage of a short-handed Northwestern team coming off a two-week COVID-19 pause, the Huskers blew things open in the back half of the game to roll past the Wildcats at Haymarket Park.

Well short of the full allotment of 32 players teams can travel to road games this season, Northwestern gave a freshman with a .143 batting average his first career start at designated hitter, and a senior hitting .077 manned center field.

On the mound, the Wildcats had Mike Doherty, who came in with a 2.86 ERA, and not much else.

Doherty and reliever Parker Hanks were forced to wear the damage inflicted by a Nebraska offense that came in ranked second in the Big Ten in scoring as the Huskers scored three runs in the fifth, three more in the sixth, and five in the seventh.

Not that Nebraska was apologizing for any of it.

"They've got some guys that are out, there's no doubt about it," Bolt said. "But they're here, and they had their Friday night guy on the mound. So we've got to show up tomorrow ready to compete."