Povich in 'complete command' as Husker bats explode to take down Northwestern, reclaim first place

If a 12-2 win can be workmanlike, the Nebraska baseball team accomplished the feat Friday night.
Taking advantage of a short-handed Northwestern team coming off a two-week COVID-19 pause, the Huskers blew things open in the back half of the game to roll past the Wildcats at Haymarket Park.
Well short of the full allotment of 32 players teams can travel to road games this season, Northwestern gave a freshman with a .143 batting average his first career start at designated hitter, and a senior hitting .077 manned center field.
On the mound, the Wildcats had Mike Doherty, who came in with a 2.86 ERA, and not much else.
Doherty and reliever Parker Hanks were forced to wear the damage inflicted by a Nebraska offense that came in ranked second in the Big Ten in scoring as the Huskers scored three runs in the fifth, three more in the sixth, and five in the seventh.
Not that Nebraska was apologizing for any of it.
"They've got some guys that are out, there's no doubt about it," Bolt said. "But they're here, and they had their Friday night guy on the mound. So we've got to show up tomorrow ready to compete."
After Michigan beat Indiana 10-3 earlier in the day to push Nebraska percentage points ahead of both teams for first place in the conference, the Huskers (24-11) did what they needed to stay in that spot.
Nebraska left-hander Cade Povich, after not getting the chance to finish off a dominant start last week against Rutgers due to a rain delay, put the clamps on a Northwestern offense that came in leading the nation in home runs per game.
The Bellevue West product held Northwestern to two hits and three total baserunners, and Povich picked two of those baserunners off. He struck out five with no walks in seven innings of work.
"I thought the fastball was as good as we've seen it in a while," Bolt said. "Just in complete command of the game. I thought his stuff was good, compete was good, attack was good."
Run support was no issue as eight of Nebraska's nine starting batters had at least one hit. The bottom two hitters in the order, Brice Matthews and Griffin Everitt, combined to go 6-for-9 with six RBIs and five runs scored.
That included Matthews hitting a pair of doubles in a 3-for-5 night, while Everitt blasted a 393-foot home run in the seventh inning while finishing 3-for-4.
Max Anderson also had a three-hit night for Nebraska, scoring twice. Even Lincoln Southwest graduate Luke Sartori got in on the fun, turning his first at-bat as a Husker into a two-out RBI single on a 3-2 count in the seventh inning.
