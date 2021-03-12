Povich dominant as Husker baseball team routs Ohio State in Minnesota

Nebraska dominated Ohio State in a football stadium.
The sport was baseball, though, as the Huskers got a career-high 12 strikeouts from Cade Povich while rolling to a 10-4 win Friday over the Buckeyes at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Playing in the home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, Povich struck out 12 of the 25 batters he faced while allowing three runs on five hits and walking two over just six innings.
Povich's 12 strikeouts were the most by a Husker pitcher since 2010, when Michael Mariot fanned 12 against Southeast Missouri State and Mike Nesseth set down 12 against Sam Houston State in 2009.
You have to go back to 2008, when Johnny Dorn struck out 13 against Northern Colorado, to find the last time a NU hurler struck out more than 12.
It was a solid rebound for Povich, who lasted just three innings while walking four in last week's season opener against Purdue.
"He had different composure, the tempo was better, the body language was better. And not to say he did anything wrong last week. I just think the nerves got the best of him," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "Today he was very much under control of his emotions, and pitching with that quiet confidence that we're used to seeing from him."
Povich got all the support he would need in the second inning, when Nebraska scored five runs.
Three of those runs came courtesy of the bat of freshman Max Anderson, who continued his torrid start by blasting a three-run home run. Joe Acker put NU on the board earlier in the inning with a two-run single.
The big inning was set up by a first inning in which Nebraska didn't score, but did load the bases with one out and force Ohio State starter Garrett Burhenn to throw 25 pitches.
"They made some pitches to get out of it, but their guy threw 25 pitches in the first, and he expended a lot of energy," Bolt said. "They hit the home run (in the top of the second inning), then we come right back with out with the leadoff walk, and then the merry-go-round started of really good at-bats."
The Huskers (4-1) got an RBI double from Spencer Schwellenbach in the fourth and a solo homer from Jaxon Hallmark in the eighth to extend the lead. Nebraska also scored runs on a passed ball and a throwing error.
That was plenty to overcome three Ohio State home runs, including two from right fielder Mitchell Okuley.
Schwellenbach had a three-hit day, while Hallmark was 2-for-4. Eight of Nebraska's nine starters had at least one hit.
"When you're tough to pitch to top to bottom, the pitchers have to grind through every inning," Bolt said. "And you may not get them every inning, and they may make some pitches, but the stress builds up.
"I'm impressed with the selfless brand of baseball that we're playing, and guys like the way it feels. We've just got to keep it going."
Braxton Bragg and Caleb Feekin combined to allow one run on two hits over three innings of relief to close things out.
Nebraska will take on Iowa at 9 a.m. Saturday.
