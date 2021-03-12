Povich dominant as Husker baseball team routs Ohio State in Minnesota

Povich got all the support he would need in the second inning, when Nebraska scored five runs.

Three of those runs came courtesy of the bat of freshman Max Anderson, who continued his torrid start by blasting a three-run home run. Joe Acker put NU on the board earlier in the inning with a two-run single.

The big inning was set up by a first inning in which Nebraska didn't score, but did load the bases with one out and force Ohio State starter Garrett Burhenn to throw 25 pitches.

"They made some pitches to get out of it, but their guy threw 25 pitches in the first, and he expended a lot of energy," Bolt said. "They hit the home run (in the top of the second inning), then we come right back with out with the leadoff walk, and then the merry-go-round started of really good at-bats."

The Huskers (4-1) got an RBI double from Spencer Schwellenbach in the fourth and a solo homer from Jaxon Hallmark in the eighth to extend the lead. Nebraska also scored runs on a passed ball and a throwing error.

That was plenty to overcome three Ohio State home runs, including two from right fielder Mitchell Okuley.

Schwellenbach had a three-hit day, while Hallmark was 2-for-4. Eight of Nebraska's nine starters had at least one hit.