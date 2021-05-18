 Skip to main content
Povich, Anderson earn Big Ten weekly baseball awards; Huskers on TV three times this weekend
  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 3.26

Nebraska's Cade Povich returns to the dugout after pitching against Minnesota on March 26 at Haymarket Park. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk about the lull in the college football world before a wild June of recruiting visits and workouts begins. In baseball, Spencer Schwellenbach is rising up MLB Draft boards while the Huskers found out Friday that they will not play host to a regional in the NCAA Tournament. 

Nebraska players took home two of the Big Ten's three weekly baseball awards, the conference announced Tuesday.

Junior left-hander Cade Povich was named the conference's pitcher of the week, while Max Anderson was named the league's pitcher of the week.

Povich retired the first 11 batters he faced in Nebraska's Friday night win over Northwestern, allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings. Of Northwestern's three baserunners in the game, Povich picked two of them off first base and stranded a leadoff double at second.

The honor was Povich's second Big Ten pitcher of the week nod this season. He also earned the award March 30.

Anderson continued his torrid late-season stretch at the plate, going 7-for-10 with two doubles in the two games against Northwestern.

The freshman from Millard West leads the Big Ten in hits with 51, and his .340 batting average is Nebraska's best.

Anderson has four consecutive multi-hit games, and is 12-for-22 (.545) at the plate in those contests. He has at least one hit eight of Nebraska's last 10 games, and is hitting .395 since May 1.

NU to make three TV appearances this weekend: Nebraska will have the chance to make an impression on a national audience this weekend, with three of its four games at the Indiana pod scheduled for television.

The Cornhuskers will appear on BTN twice — Friday night against Indiana (7 p.m.), and Sunday against Ohio State (noon). Nebraska's Saturday evening game against Indiana (5:30 p.m.) is set for ESPNU.

Nebraska will also take on Ohio State at noon Saturday, with that game slated for BTN+.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

