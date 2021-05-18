Povich, Anderson earn Big Ten weekly baseball awards; Huskers on TV three times this weekend

Nebraska players took home two of the Big Ten's three weekly baseball awards, the conference announced Tuesday.

Junior left-hander Cade Povich was named the conference's pitcher of the week, while Max Anderson was named the league's pitcher of the week.

Povich retired the first 11 batters he faced in Nebraska's Friday night win over Northwestern, allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings. Of Northwestern's three baserunners in the game, Povich picked two of them off first base and stranded a leadoff double at second.

The honor was Povich's second Big Ten pitcher of the week nod this season. He also earned the award March 30.

Anderson continued his torrid late-season stretch at the plate, going 7-for-10 with two doubles in the two games against Northwestern.

The freshman from Millard West leads the Big Ten in hits with 51, and his .340 batting average is Nebraska's best.

Anderson has four consecutive multi-hit games, and is 12-for-22 (.545) at the plate in those contests. He has at least one hit eight of Nebraska's last 10 games, and is hitting .395 since May 1.