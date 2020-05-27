Plenty of work ahead for Husker baseball as expanded roster means more competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the weeks wear on and the unknowns linger, a peek into the future shows the work ahead for Nebraska baseball's coaching staff in the effort to make sense of how to best utilize an expanded roster.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all spring sports athletes were granted another year of eligibility. For the Huskers, that meant up to six seniors could take advantage of the opportunity.

In the weeks since the NCAA's ruling, that number has been cut in half. First baseman Ty Roseberry, pitcher Gareth Stroh and pitcher Ben Klenke have decided in the last week or so to move on from playing for NU.

But that doesn't make the task any less daunting.

Teams will be allowed to carry more athletes on scholarship next season to account for incoming recruits and athletes in their final year of eligibility who decide to return. It will be left up to each school how it allocates scholarship resources for athletes who were in their final year of eligibility this year and who decide to return. Schools will be able to offer less aid to those athletes next year, or match what was provided this year.