Plenty of work ahead for Husker baseball as expanded roster means more competition

As the weeks wear on and the unknowns linger, a peek into the future shows the work ahead for Nebraska baseball's coaching staff in the effort to make sense of how to best utilize an expanded roster.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all spring sports athletes were granted another year of eligibility. For the Huskers, that meant up to six seniors could take advantage of the opportunity.
In the weeks since the NCAA's ruling, that number has been cut in half. First baseman Ty Roseberry, pitcher Gareth Stroh and pitcher Ben Klenke have decided in the last week or so to move on from playing for NU.
But that doesn't make the task any less daunting.
A left-handed pitcher, Stroh made two starts in a Husker uniform, earning the win in NU’s season-opener against Baylor.
Teams will be allowed to carry more athletes on scholarship next season to account for incoming recruits and athletes in their final year of eligibility who decide to return. It will be left up to each school how it allocates scholarship resources for athletes who were in their final year of eligibility this year and who decide to return. Schools will be able to offer less aid to those athletes next year, or match what was provided this year.
"That's really been one of the main things that we as a staff have been going over for the last month," NU head coach Will Bolt in early May on "Sports Nightly." "It really doesn't only affect just the 2021 season, but it's kind of a ripple-down effect for future classes and future teams."
Nebraska, and every other Division I baseball program, will get relief from the 11.7 scholarship limit and 35-player roster limit next season in order to accommodate returning players.
For the Huskers, those returning players come back at positions that will be among the deepest on the team.
Start in the outfield, where Mojo Hagge and Joe Acker are both set to return, as is junior Aaron Palensky.
Hagge has entrenched himself in left field, and earned a reputation as one of NU's best defenders and top competitors. Acker has started 75 games in center, and had the team's second-best batting average in 2020 while earning Big Ten player of the week honors in March.
Ty Roseberry has spent plenty of summers on a baseball diamond. This summer will bring dirt roads and corn fields as he retires from the game.
Then there is Palensky, who has become Nebraska's top power bat over the last two seasons after transferring from Southeast Community College.
Those three alone would give NU one of the top outfields in the Big Ten. But there's plenty more coming.
Logan Foster will join the equation after sitting out in 2020 after his transfer from Texas A&M. All Foster brings to the table is 157 starts and a .285 career batting average while competing in the SEC.
Nebraska will also add Garrett Anglim, the top-ranked prep outfielder in the state after a standout career at Papillion-La Vista, in the fall.
Stroh's departure opens up a weekend rotation spot, though the sheer number of arms that figure to be at Nebraska's disposal likely mean no position is safe.
The Huskers are set to return left-hander Cade Povich and right-handed flame thrower Colby Gomes, who started behind Stroh.
NU will also return seven other right-handers and seven left-handers from a staff that appeared to be finding its stride after a rocky start to the season.
And just like in the outfield, there will be impact newcomers in the mix.
Juco pitcher Jake Bunz projects as a starter as he grows closer to completing his rehab from Tommy John surgery. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder was the ace at Hutchinson Junior College in Kansas as a freshman.
One of the most intriguing among NU's incoming players also figures to have a say on the mound. Koty Frank put together dominant numbers at Eastern Oklahoma State before committing to NU, and could carve out a role either as a starter or a reliever.
"Both guys," Bolt said earlier this spring, "are going to make an immediate impact on our staff."
Nebraska would certainly like all the time it can get to work with its roster, whether that starts in the summer depending on how the myriad summer leagues across the country handle opening back up, or in the fall when players are scheduled to return to campus.
"We’ve gone through just about every scenario you can possibly imagine," Bolt said. "Start with, if we don’t get to play summer ball, is there a possibility, once campus opens up and we can do some organized team activities, can they loosen the rules as far as being able to work with the guys in the summer, which we’ve never been able to do.
"(And) the fall is obviously going to be really big. It’s always a big development time, but it’s usually a staging process. With everything that’s gone on, it’s definitely going to be a big development piece, having missed the spring and summer."
