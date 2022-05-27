Plenty of conspirators in Nebraska baseball's 2022 struggles; rebuild already underway

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt has been around the college game for 20 years.

There hasn't been a lot of losing at Bolt's stops in that time. And certainly not to the extent his Huskers experienced it this season.

"There’s not a single ounce of me that has taken a step back in terms of the belief I have in what it takes to win. Like, zero," Bolt said after Nebraska's season ended last Sunday on the field at Haymarket Park. "I know what it looks like. I know what it’s supposed to look like.

"And too many times this year, we weren’t able to get that from this team."

Nebraska finished 23-30 this season, 10-14 in the Big Ten. Its .434 winning percentage was NU's lowest since 1975. Its 23 wins were the fewest since the 1976 team went 21-24-1.

The Huskers were never above .500 in 2022. And that Big Ten record? It came in a down year for a league that has never been a baseball power. As conference tournament week got underway without the Huskers, only one Big Ten team Maryland, ranked among the top 40 nationally in RPI. Only two league squads were in the top 50. The Big Ten ranks eighth nationally in conference RPI.

The 2022 season marked just the third time a college team Bolt has been associated with finished under .500. Nebraska went 29-30 in 2013 when Bolt was an associate head coach. Texas A&M went 25-30-1 in 2005 when Bolt was a volunteer assistant there.

"If you’re not evolving you’re dying anyway, whether you’re winning or losing. So you’ve always got to take a hard look at how things are going," Bolt said. "So we’ve just got to evaluate from a roster management standpoint what it’s supposed to look like. From a recruiting standpoint, from a coaching standpoint, all of it."

There are plenty of conspirators when a season goes sideways, and that was no different for Nebraska. The Huskers went 6-12 in one-run games, and 9-18 in games decided by two runs or less. Too often, NU couldn't hold a lead, or couldn't rally in the late innings.

That alone may have cost the Huskers a spot in the Big Ten Tournament. NU blew an 8-5, eighth-inning lead against last-place Minnesota and went on to lose that series. Nebraska led Illinois 4-0 going into the sixth inning and 4-3 going into the eighth with a chance to win the series, and lost 5-4 after lengthy weather delays.

An ineffective offense took plenty of the blame there, ranking among the worst teams in the Big Ten and nationally in batting average, power, and scoring. Closer turned first baseman Colby Gomes may have been the team's best hitter, finishing with a .333 average and seven homers. But foot and hand injuries limited him to just 29 games with 23 starts.

Freshman Garrett Anglim was the only regular to hit above .300, finishing at .303. Sophomore Max Anderson made a late charge to get to .299 after never seeing his average dip below .300 as a freshman.

"I think we came into the season thinking we were going to have to win a lot of 5-4 games. The season looks a lot different if you can do that," Bolt said. "You start to get confidence, and when you have a young offense, maybe if you start winning some of those games where you only score four runs, then you start to feel better about yourself."

A pitching staff battered by injuries still managed to finish third in the league and 75th nationally in ERA, despite getting little help from the bats or a shaky defense that ranked 145th nationally in fielding percentage.

And when that defense wasn't committing errors, it too often made small mistakes that kept innings alive and fed opponent rallies.

"(We) just learned a hard lesson. It’s the hardest lesson. How you win in college baseball a lot of times just comes down to depth and mindset," Bolt said. "And how many times we had leads (in the) middle, late innings, and didn’t finish them off. How many times we had a chance to win a series on Sunday, (and) never grabbed the momentum for the next week.

"And those are things that we’ve got to get corrected as coaches. From a depth standpoint — we had some things go sideways in terms of some guys being down, but that’s why we’ve got to build depth. We’ve got to make sure there’s guys ready to step up."

How to fix it? Well, the work there has already started. Nebraska has gotten commitments from two junior college players since the season ended, while six current Huskers have entered the transfer portal in that same time frame. More departures are likely as NU works to get its roster under the NCAA maximum of 40.

NU is set to bring a recruiting class of nearly 20 on campus this fall, with more than half of those — 10 as of Thursday — coming from the juco ranks and ready to be plugged in to the lineup.

Those new players cover the entire diamond, too — pitchers, catchers, infielders, outfielders. It will be open season at nearly every position when Nebraska gathers again in August.

There is the intangible side, too. Nebraska lost an elite class of leaders from the 2021 team. The fire that had Jaxon Hallmark tipping his batting helmet to the Arkansas crowd or Joe Acker screaming into the Rutgers dugout and nearly starting a brawl, didn't burn as brightly in 2022.

Fix that part, said one of NU's top talents, and change could come quickly.

"Last year I feel like I kind of took it for granted — the leadership and everything we had, and just what it took to really win a game," Anderson said. "And now that I’ve been on both sides, you really understand what it takes, and what we need to fix, and get right on that for next year."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.