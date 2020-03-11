Playing with big lead, Nebraska second baseman Hallmark finishes game on mound

Hallmark retired all three batters he faced, including two strikeouts to end the game.

Coach Will Bolt liked that Nebraska was in a spot where it could get Hallmark on the mound.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“He’s got a good arm," Bolt said. "We might use him at the end of the game at some point if we need him, so we wanted to see that, too.”

Husker junior outfielder Aaron Palensky was the star early in the game when Nebraska did all its scoring in the first three innings. The junior from Papillion-La Vista South had a three-run homer and a two-run double for a career-best five RBIs.

Palensky had a three-run homer in the first inning, and a two-run double in the second inning.

“It was good to see him break out today, not only with the three-run homer, but the right-center double on the breaking ball,” Bolt said.

Nebraska had two homers and scored four runs in the first inning. Palensky hit a three-run homer to left field, and Spencer Schwellenbach hit another homer well past the wall in left field. It was his first homer of the season.

And after a two-run single by Hallmark in the third inning, Nebraska already had an 8-0 lead.