Playing with big lead, Nebraska second baseman Hallmark finishes game on mound

When a position player enters a baseball game as a pitcher, it can mean things are going really well — or really bad — for that team.
For the Nebraska baseball team on Wednesday, things were going really well against Northern Colorado, and that meant second baseman Jaxson Hallmark got the last inning on the mound for the Huskers during an 8-1 win at Haymarket Park.
Nebraska (7-8) now has its first three-game winning streak of the season, and has won six of its past seven games.
Will Bolt wasn't planning to have Shay Schanaman pitch as many innings as he did Tuesday.
Nebraska is in a stretch when it is playing 10 games over 10 days, so one inning will help the pitching staff a little. And Hallmark likes to pitch.
“Oh, yeah, I love pitching,” said the junior from Midland, Texas. “I’m always ready to get on the mound.”
While Hallmark is a regular starter playing several positions, he’s not exactly an emergency pitcher. Last season he made four relief appearances. He threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings during the season with five strikeouts.
But Hallmark had only practiced pitching once since the season began.
“With playing four games this past weekend, two midweek games this week and then four this next weekend, I knew we were going to be hurting for arms, so I came up and told (pitching coach Jeff Christy) when we were playing Columbia (last weekend) that I was good to go,” Hallmark said. “I threw a bullpen this week. I threw strikes and I was ready to go.”
Hallmark retired all three batters he faced, including two strikeouts to end the game.
Coach Will Bolt liked that Nebraska was in a spot where it could get Hallmark on the mound.
“He’s got a good arm," Bolt said. "We might use him at the end of the game at some point if we need him, so we wanted to see that, too.”
Husker junior outfielder Aaron Palensky was the star early in the game when Nebraska did all its scoring in the first three innings. The junior from Papillion-La Vista South had a three-run homer and a two-run double for a career-best five RBIs.
Palensky had a three-run homer in the first inning, and a two-run double in the second inning.
“It was good to see him break out today, not only with the three-run homer, but the right-center double on the breaking ball,” Bolt said.
Nebraska had two homers and scored four runs in the first inning. Palensky hit a three-run homer to left field, and Spencer Schwellenbach hit another homer well past the wall in left field. It was his first homer of the season.
And after a two-run single by Hallmark in the third inning, Nebraska already had an 8-0 lead.
Quinn Mason, a freshman from Gretna, was the starting pitcher for the first time during his college career. He didn’t allow a hit until the third inning, and left the game after three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and had two strikeouts in the win.
The Huskers will close out their six-game homestand with two contests against Northern Colorado, the first set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“I thought it was good to see Quinn Mason get out there for his first career start,” Bolt said. “I thought he was very competitive. That’s where we’ve seen kind of a change from him is he went from not quite sure that he could get guys out, even though he throws with good stuff."
Mason said it was a great day to pitch. There was a nice crowd, including hundreds of children because Lincoln Public Schools is on spring break.
“Our fan support is great, as always,” Mason said.
But it’s unclear when fans will next be able to watch the Huskers play at Haymarket Park because of the coronavirus. Nebraska’s next home game is March 20.
Northern Colorado (4-13) scored its only run in the seventh. Nebraska’s five pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and allowed just three hits. Nebraska had nine hits.
