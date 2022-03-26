Playing from behind again, Huskers' late rally goes for naught in loss to Michigan: 'Sometimes that happens in baseball'

Michigan's Jimmy Obertop ripped a two-out, two-strike double into left field with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning to score two runs and lift the Wolverines to an 8-6 win over Nebraska on Saturday at Haymarket Park.

Obertop's big knock came after Nebraska had rallied to tie the game at six in the bottom of the eighth inning with three runs.

"I told the team after the game that this one stinks to lose, especially late the way we did," NU coach Will Bolt said after the game. "But I was proud of the fight, the compete, how hard we played, we just didn't win.

"Sometimes that happens in baseball."

Nebraska spent most of the game fighting uphill, falling behind 2-0 after two innings thanks to a two-run double in the second inning. It marked the fifth consecutive game a Huskers opponent has scored first against NU.

The Huskers (9-12, 1-1 Big Ten) scored single runs in the third, on a Brice Matthews single, and in the fourth, on Luke Jessen's stand-up triple with two outs.

Michigan (12-10, 1-1) answered with two runs in the sixth on a pair of home runs, a solo shot from Matt Frey and a two-run homer from Tito Flores that knocked NU starter Shay Shanaman out of the game.

"Shay had rolled (through) the fifth inning and felt pretty strong, and we probably left him in one hitter too long," Bolt said. "Then they go to the biggest part of the field for a home run."

It was 6-3 in the eighth when Cam Chick led off with a walk and scored on Max Anderson's double. Jessen came through again a few batters later with a single to score Anderson.

The Huskers tied the game when Core Jackson blooped a single to score Anglim.

Nebraska was one strike away from getting out of the ninth inning before Obertop's double that scored two. NU went quietly in the bottom of the ninth, with a pair of looking strikeouts and a groundout.

"We get the guy 0-2, and it was just too good of a pitch," Bolt said.

NU perhaps could have already have been out of the inning if not for its first error of the weekend, a fielding miscue that allowed Michigan's Alex Fedje-Johnson to reach base with one out.

What followed was a popout, an infield single, a walk and Obertop's double.

"We've taken care of the ball pretty well this weekend," Bolt said. "But (that) error kind of loomed large to get that rally going."

Anglim and Jessen each had two hits for Nebraska, which struck out 10 times while failing to homer for the second straight game in the series.

Schanaman worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs while striking out six and walking two.

Michigan, after clubbing five home runs among its 16 hits in Friday night's Nebraska win, added two more long balls Saturday. Nebraska, meanwhile, is still searching for its first round-tripper of the series.

The teams wrap things up Sunday morning, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. at Haymarket Park.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

