Pitching dominance in Red-White series 'a good reminder' for Will Bolt, Huskers

One more day of dominant pitching brought the Red-White Series to an end for the Nebraska baseball team Wednesday at Haymarket Park.

The Red team won 7-1 to win the series 2-1.

Seven Huskers pitchers combined to strike out 20 batters, one day after NU pitching recorded 22 strikeouts. Red starter Emmett Olson had seven strikeouts while White starter Dawson McCarville settled down after a rocky first inning to strike out five.

That was a welcome sight for NU coach Will Bolt, who saw Nebraska's hitters outperform the pitchers for much of the fall.

"I thought, the first two days in particular, it was good to see the pitching step up to the plate. Because it had been a little bit of the opposite," Bolt said. "And from that end of it, it's a good reminder that we do have really good arms, and we have guys that can throw strikes and change speeds."

The Red got all the scoring it would need in the top of the first inning, including a little help from pitch count limitations.

Two singles and two walks brought in two runs for the Red, with freshman Core Jackson delivering an RBI single to score Max Anderson, who singled earlier in the inning.