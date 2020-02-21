Pitching, defense falter as Nebraska baseball blows seven-run lead in loss to San Diego

"Really it just comes down to focus on not getting caught being reactive to a play, and being more thinking ahead — 'Hey, if a ball's hit to me this is what I'm going to do,'" Bolt said. "Things that we've got to continue to harp on and get better at."

The Toreros got plenty of help from NU in the seventh as the Huskers committed two errors. USD went ahead in the eighth when NU reliever Shay Schanaman slipped and fell after snaring a chopper and getting San Diego baserunner Cody Jefferis caught between third and home.

Still, Nebraska gave itself a shot in the ninth. Aaron Palensky delivered an RBI single to make it 12-11 after the Huskers got runners to first and third with one out, before a strikeout ended the game.

Eight of Nebraska's nine batters finished with at least one hit, with six finishing with multiple hits. The only NU batter that didn't get a hit, Ty Roseberry, worked five full counts in his five at-bats.

Nebraska sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run second inning, the second consecutive Friday game NU has struck early. Once again, starter Gareth Stroh was staked to a big early lead after taking the mound against Baylor with an 11-run cushion.