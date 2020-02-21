Pitching, defense falter as Nebraska baseball blows seven-run lead in loss to San Diego

It's far too early to push any kind of panic button.
But the Nebraska baseball team is in need of some quick answers when it comes to its pitching staff and defense.
San Diego scored five runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth, rallying from a 7-0 deficit to beat the Huskers 12-11 late Friday night at the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego.
For the second consecutive Friday, NU (1-3) pounded the opposing pitching staff — the Huskers finished with 18 hits, and forced four San Diego pitchers to throw 225 pitches.
"You score 11 runs on 18 hits, you should win that game 100 times out of 100," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network.
But, the Nebraska defense committed four errors, and three Husker relievers combined to give up eight runs — seven earned — on six hits over the final four innings.
San Diego (4-1) scored five runs in the seventh inning to erase a 9-4 NU lead, then scored three more in the bottom of the eighth after Nebraska had answered with a Mojo Hagge two-out RBI in the top of the frame to go back in front 10-9.
That damage came one week after Nebraska's bullpen allowed 10 runs over three games against Baylor. The Huskers' four errors Friday doubled their season total.
"Really it just comes down to focus on not getting caught being reactive to a play, and being more thinking ahead — 'Hey, if a ball's hit to me this is what I'm going to do,'" Bolt said. "Things that we've got to continue to harp on and get better at."
The Toreros got plenty of help from NU in the seventh as the Huskers committed two errors. USD went ahead in the eighth when NU reliever Shay Schanaman slipped and fell after snaring a chopper and getting San Diego baserunner Cody Jefferis caught between third and home.
Still, Nebraska gave itself a shot in the ninth. Aaron Palensky delivered an RBI single to make it 12-11 after the Huskers got runners to first and third with one out, before a strikeout ended the game.
Eight of Nebraska's nine batters finished with at least one hit, with six finishing with multiple hits. The only NU batter that didn't get a hit, Ty Roseberry, worked five full counts in his five at-bats.
Nebraska sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run second inning, the second consecutive Friday game NU has struck early. Once again, starter Gareth Stroh was staked to a big early lead after taking the mound against Baylor with an 11-run cushion.
Stroh worked five innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out four and walking none. A three-run home run from San Diego's Adam Kerner accounted for most of the damage against Nebraska's left-hander.
Palensky finished with three RBIs for Nebraska, going 3-for-5 while also scoring twice. Cam Chick finished with four hits while Leighton Banjoff had three hits and reached base five times, scoring two runs.
"We've just got to continue to have the same fighting spirit at the plate that we've had," Bolt said. "Because we've gotten a lot of big hits, and had an awful lot of big at-bats."
Nebraska will take on San Diego State at 8 p.m. Saturday before finishing its West Coast trip with a noon Sunday game against Arizona.
"We've got to come out tomorrow and be a lot more focused defensively and on the mound," Bolt said.
