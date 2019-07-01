Garrett Anglim heard the message loud and clear.
When Nebraska assistant baseball coach Lance Harvell called to talk to Anglim about joining the Huskers, his main message was that the NU coaching staff plans to keep as much talent in the state as possible.
"Which I completely, 100 percent agree with," Anglim said Monday.
Shortly after that conversation, Anglim was a Husker. He announced his decision Monday, and joins Bellevue West grad Cade Povich as in-state players locked up by the new staff after Povich's commitment Friday.
Anglim, who will be a senior this year at Papillion-La Vista, had originally committed to Wichita State. He said Monday the previous Nebraska staff never really recruited him. But when Shockers coach Todd Butler was fired in late May, Anglim was in limbo.
"I thought of (Wichita) as my home, but my home was those coaches that I had that relationship with," Anglim explained. "So once the whole staff got fired, it just didn't feel like home anymore."
Then Nebraska came calling. Anglim, who was among the Class A leaders in hits, runs, triples and stolen bases as a junior while earning honorable mention all-state honors, said NU was the first school to reach out after he reopened his commitment in late June.
"Nebraska's always been my dream school ... So when I heard they were interested in keeping Nebraska kids and I heard they were interested in me, that really stuck out to me," Anglim said. "And once they gave me a call and offered, I took it on the spot."
Both Bolt and Harvell, Nebraska's recruiting coordinator, personally attended Anglim's summer games. He will play outfield for the Huskers after transitioning from third base during his high school career.
Anglim will spend the rest of the summer criss-crossing the country playing travel baseball. But he'll do so knowing his future is just down the road.
"It feels amazing. After I decommitted there's a little bit of weight on your shoulders and you get a little nervous," Anglim said. "But once you commit, it's a big weight off your shoulders. I can just play now."
#GBR pic.twitter.com/4tSzTCkiBa— Garrett Anglim (@garrettanglim) July 1, 2019