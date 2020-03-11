Palensky's big day carries Huskers past Northern Colorado

Nebraska's Aaron Palensky (right) celebrates his three-run hom erun against Northern Colorado with teammate Leighton Banjoff on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska junior outfielder Aaron Palensky had two hits and a career-best five RBIs to help lead the Husker baseball team to an 8-1 victory against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
Palensky had a three-run homer in the first inning, and a two-run double in the second inning.
Nebraska had two homers and scored four runs in the first inning. Palensky hit a three-run homer to left field, and Spencer Schwellenbach hit another homer to deep left field. It was his first homer of the season.
Quinn Mason, a freshman from Gretna, was the starting pitcher. He didn’t allow a hit until the third inning, and left the game after three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and had two strikeouts.
Nebraska already led 8-0 in the third inning after a two-run single by Jaxson Hallmark.
Nebraska (7-8) finished with nine hits. Northern Colorado had three hits.
Nebraska will play four games at Wichita State this weekend.
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach picks up a ground ball against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Fans watch Nebraska's home baseball game against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Fans attend the Nebraska home baseball game against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach (right) celebrates his home run against Northern Colorado with teammate Luke Roskam on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska pitcher Ethan Bradford delivers to the plate against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska's Kyle Wisch pitches against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN. Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska's Gunner Hellstrom bats against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska's Jaxon Hallmark dives back to first base against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska's Quinn Mason pitches against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska right fielder Aaron Palensky catches a fly ball against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska's catcher Gunner Hellstrom runs onto the field for a game against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska's Tyler Martin (left) and Cam Chick talk before a game against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Aaron Kolala (from right), 11, of Omaha, watches the game with his brother Aaden Kolala, 10, and grandfather Dave Deturk during a college baseball game between Nebraska and Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Fans attend Nebraska's home baseball game against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Fans watch Nebraska's baseball game against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11
Nebraska's third baseman Luke Roskam catches a ground ball against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or
bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
