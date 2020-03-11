You are the owner of this article.
Palensky's big day carries Huskers past Northern Colorado
Palensky's big day carries Huskers past Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11

Nebraska's Aaron Palensky (right) celebrates his three-run hom erun against Northern Colorado with teammate Leighton Banjoff on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska junior outfielder Aaron Palensky had two hits and a career-best five RBIs to help lead the Husker baseball team to an 8-1 victory against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.

Palensky had a three-run homer in the first inning, and a two-run double in the second inning.

Nebraska had two homers and scored four runs in the first inning. Palensky hit a three-run homer to left field, and Spencer Schwellenbach hit another homer to deep left field. It was his first homer of the season.

Quinn Mason, a freshman from Gretna, was the starting pitcher. He didn’t allow a hit until the third inning, and left the game after three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and had two strikeouts.

Nebraska already led 8-0 in the third inning after a two-run single by Jaxson Hallmark.

Nebraska (7-8) finished with nine hits. Northern Colorado had three hits.

Nebraska will play four games at Wichita State this weekend.

