Palensky's big day carries Huskers past Northern Colorado

Nebraska junior outfielder Aaron Palensky had two hits and a career-best five RBIs to help lead the Husker baseball team to an 8-1 victory against Northern Colorado on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.

Palensky had a three-run homer in the first inning, and a two-run double in the second inning.

Nebraska had two homers and scored four runs in the first inning. Palensky hit a three-run homer to left field, and Spencer Schwellenbach hit another homer to deep left field. It was his first homer of the season.

Quinn Mason, a freshman from Gretna, was the starting pitcher. He didn’t allow a hit until the third inning, and left the game after three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and had two strikeouts.

Nebraska already led 8-0 in the third inning after a two-run single by Jaxson Hallmark.

Nebraska (7-8) finished with nine hits. Northern Colorado had three hits.

Nebraska will play four games at Wichita State this weekend.

