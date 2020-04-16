Pair of junior college pitchers, including former state standout, sign to join Nebraska baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska baseball team on Thursday announced it signed a pair of junior-college transfers to the program.

Jake Bunz, a left-handed pitcher from Elkhorn South, and right-hander Koty Frank (Oklahoma) are the latest additions to the team.

NU head coach Will Bolt said Bunz, who recently completed a stint at Hutchinson CC (Kansas), could immediately be in the mix of pitchers.

"He will bring multiple above average offerings from the left side and pitches with attitude and emotion, Bolt said. "He will compete for innings right away.”

Frank leaves Eastern Oklahoma CC after two impressive seasons.

"He’s (Frank) a good athlete on the mound and dominates the strike zone with a variety of different pitches," Bolt said.

This story will be updated

