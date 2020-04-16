Pair of junior college pitchers, including former in-state standout, sign with Nebraska baseball

The Nebraska baseball team bolstered its pitching depth Thursday with the signings of two junior college arms.
Elkhorn's Jake Bunz and Oklahoma native Koty Frank both signed their letters of intent Thursday for the 2021 season.
Both players were standouts at the juco level. Bunz went 8-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 54⅓ innings in 2019 for Hutchinson CC before suffering an arm injury that necessitated Tommy John surgery.
"Jake is a lefty with a big frame and a big arm who has power stuff," NU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell said in a news release. "We're really excited about Jake. He's a front line arm that we see pitching on the weekends for us, and another kid from the state of Nebraska who was born to be a Husker.
Bunz, a left-hander, stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 240 pounds. He went 15-5 with a 2.83 ERA during his prep career at Elkhorn South.
Frank has been one of Eastern Oklahoma State's top pitchers for the last two seasons, going a combined 11-6 with a 3.33 ERA and seven complete games in 19 starts. In 2020, Frank was 5-0 with a 2.68 ERA with 48 strikeouts and just eight walks.
"Koty has been a winner for two years at EOCC. He leaves the program in the top five of many career records and loves to compete," NU head coach Will Bolt said in a news release. "He’s a good athlete on the mound and dominates the strike zone with a variety of different pitches. He has a feel to change speeds and set hitters up that is at an advanced level."
Both players figure to be in the mix next season for a Nebraska pitching staff with a bit of uncertainty. Of the 19 pitchers on this season's Nebraska roster, 13 were freshmen, true freshmen, or sophomores, and the Huskers took their lumps early on in the abbreviated 2020 campaign.
Nebraska also had two seniors (Gareth Stroh, Ben Klenke) and two fourth-year juniors (Connor Curry, Paul Tillotson) on this season's pitching staff. All four players will have to make a decision on whether or not to return for another season after the NCAA ruled in favor of giving spring sports athletes another season of competition.
