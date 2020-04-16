Pair of junior college pitchers, including former in-state standout, sign with Nebraska baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska baseball team bolstered its pitching depth Thursday with the signings of two junior college arms.

Elkhorn's Jake Bunz and Oklahoma native Koty Frank both signed their letters of intent Thursday for the 2021 season.

Both players were standouts at the juco level. Bunz went 8-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 54⅓ innings in 2019 for Hutchinson CC before suffering an arm injury that necessitated Tommy John surgery.

"Jake is a lefty with a big frame and a big arm who has power stuff," NU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell said in a news release. "We're really excited about Jake. He's a front line arm that we see pitching on the weekends for us, and another kid from the state of Nebraska who was born to be a Husker.

Bunz, a left-hander, stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 240 pounds. He went 15-5 with a 2.83 ERA during his prep career at Elkhorn South.

Frank has been one of Eastern Oklahoma State's top pitchers for the last two seasons, going a combined 11-6 with a 3.33 ERA and seven complete games in 19 starts. In 2020, Frank was 5-0 with a 2.68 ERA with 48 strikeouts and just eight walks.