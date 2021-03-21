'Our guys fought back': Husker baseball shows toughness in beating Iowa to win series

Coming out of a tough weekend in tough conditions, Will Bolt found out he might have a pretty tough team.
Nebraska's offense stayed hot for the second straight game, piling up six extra-base hits and walking eight times, as the Huskers wrapped up a road trip to Iowa City, Iowa, with a series-clinching 13-8 win over Iowa on Sunday.
The win gave Nebraska (7-4) its first series win in Iowa City since 2013, and provided some validation that NU's offense is back on track after slumping during a three-game losing streak.
"We want to win and we want to do the right thing, it's just, baseball's a tough game. We were just scuffling a little bit, faced a tough pitcher Friday night, don't get the big hit," Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "And there's only a couple ways you can go. One of them involves going away with your tail tucked between your legs, and the other is to fight.
"And our guys fought back. A lot of big swings from a lot of guys, literally up and down the lineup. It was great to see."
The Huskers' 13 runs were a season high and marked the second straight game NU got into double digits at a windblown Duane Banks Field after scoring 10 runs Saturday.
Nebraska got home runs from freshman Max Anderson and senior Luke Roskam, with Roskam adding a double.
Anderson finished the day 2-for-5 with five RBIs and was 4-for-9 with a double, two homers and six RBIs over the final two games of the series.
Cam Chick, one day after swatting two home runs and collecting six RBIs, went 1-for-3 Sunday with three more runs batted in. Jaxon Hallmark and Mojo Hagge each added a pair of hits for the Huskers.
Nebraska knocked Iowa starter Duncan Davitt out of the game in the second inning, getting to the right-hander for five runs on four hits, with three of those knocks going for extra bases. That came one week after Davitt handcuffed the Huskers in Minnesota, holding NU hitless into the sixth inning of a 3-1 Iowa win.
"When you're ready to hit the fastball and you're on time with the fastball before you get in the box, you're set up to hit all the pitches," Bolt said. "I thought we just did a better job of that the last couple days."
NU also got another strong outing from its bullpen considering the conditions, as relievers Tyler Martin, Koty Frank, Emmit Olson and Max Schreiber combined to allow four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts over 6⅔ innings in relief of starter Shay Schanaman. Frank, the Eastern Oklahoma State transfer, picked up his first win in a Husker uniform.
Nebraska broke the game open with a six-run second inning, starting the frame with back-to-back triples from Hagge and Jack Steil and a double from Roskam before a walk brought in another run and Anderson delivered a two-run single.
NU stayed in front from there, scoring a single run in the fourth before tacking on three in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Already one-fourth of the way through its 44-game schedule, Nebraska will play its home opener next weekend, hosting Minnesota for a four-game series beginning Friday at Haymarket Park. The Huskers hit the quarter pole in fourth place in the Big Ten, 1½ games behind league leader Michigan.
"Any time you can win a series on the road in this league, you've done a good job," Bolt said. "We're going to enjoy this one on the bus ride back, and take tomorrow off, and be ready to get back to work on Tuesday."
