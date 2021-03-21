'Our guys fought back': Husker baseball shows toughness in beating Iowa to win series

Anderson finished the day 2-for-5 with five RBIs and was 4-for-9 with a double, two homers and six RBIs over the final two games of the series.

Cam Chick, one day after swatting two home runs and collecting six RBIs, went 1-for-3 Sunday with three more runs batted in. Jaxon Hallmark and Mojo Hagge each added a pair of hits for the Huskers.

Nebraska knocked Iowa starter Duncan Davitt out of the game in the second inning, getting to the right-hander for five runs on four hits, with three of those knocks going for extra bases. That came one week after Davitt handcuffed the Huskers in Minnesota, holding NU hitless into the sixth inning of a 3-1 Iowa win.

"When you're ready to hit the fastball and you're on time with the fastball before you get in the box, you're set up to hit all the pitches," Bolt said. "I thought we just did a better job of that the last couple days."

NU also got another strong outing from its bullpen considering the conditions, as relievers Tyler Martin, Koty Frank, Emmit Olson and Max Schreiber combined to allow four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts over 6⅔ innings in relief of starter Shay Schanaman. Frank, the Eastern Oklahoma State transfer, picked up his first win in a Husker uniform.