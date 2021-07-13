Ornelas turns sour ending at A&M into new start with Husker baseball team

Husker head coach Will Bolt had recruited Ornelas out of high school when Bolt was an assistant to Childress at A&M.

Ornelas' twin brother Mitchell was a manager for the NU baseball team this year, and has a spot lined up with Nebraska's social media team this fall. His parents, Michael and Vanessa, were both athletes down the road at the University of Nebraska-Kearney — Michael in baseball and Vanessa in women's basketball.

And of course, Ornelas' former coach, Childress, is now back in Lincoln as director of player development. The former NU pitching coach coming back to the Huskers sealed the deal on Ornelas' final destination, he said.

"Love the guy to death," Ornelas said. "He wants to make you a great human being, a great father, a great son. He wants the future bright. Whether it's baseball or not, he just wants you to be successful. And that's a guy I want to play for and be around."

Ornelas even took an unofficial visit of sorts, traveling to Lincoln with his parents to watch the Nebraska-Michigan series one week after A&M's season ended against LSU.

"I was really impressed with what I saw. Just the atmosphere, the amount of red across that stadium — they really fill up the stadium, and that's awesome," Ornelas said.